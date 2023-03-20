Stand Back, Lewis Hamilton Just Went Full Rick Mode

Here's to another Sunday of me paying attention to Formula 1 events only for Lewis Hamilton.

When arriving for day three of the Saudia Arabian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton went full stealth mode in an all-black Rick Owens ensemble. Specifically, the racing star wore a sleeveless knit top, uber-baggy trousers, and chunky boots, all from the label's Spring/Summer 2023 and Fall/Winter 2023 collections.

Along with the Rick pieces, Hamilton flexed a pair of Prada shades and a Hatton Labs bracelet (P.S. there are a few pieces by the jewelry brand on the Highsnobiety Shop).

Hamilton's latest ensemble was again put together by stylist Eric J. McNeal, whose styled numerous celebrity spreads and campaigns for brands like Pyer Moss and Supreme.

You may remember the driver worked closely with Law Roach prior, resulting in bright pink Valentino numbers and Burberry skants moments.

However, I can't knock McNeal's work either. Though the latest 'fits are mostly plucked straight from the runway, the stylist maintains Hamilton's bright palette and knack for daring pieces with a refined sense, delivering clean looks like the Dior kilt-pants and ERL x Dior 'fits.

I say all this to say what I've said before: Hamilton looks good in almost everything he wears. And the Rick 'fit is but another Hamilton look for the books.