Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Stand Back, Lewis Hamilton Just Went Full Rick Mode

Written by Highsnobiety in Style

Here's to another Sunday of me paying attention to Formula 1 events only for Lewis Hamilton.

When arriving for day three of the Saudia Arabian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton went full stealth mode in an all-black Rick Owens ensemble. Specifically, the racing star wore a sleeveless knit top, uber-baggy trousers, and chunky boots, all from the label's Spring/Summer 2023 and Fall/Winter 2023 collections.

Along with the Rick pieces, Hamilton flexed a pair of Prada shades and a Hatton Labs bracelet (P.S. there are a few pieces by the jewelry brand on the Highsnobiety Shop).

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Hamilton's latest ensemble was again put together by stylist Eric J. McNeal, whose styled numerous celebrity spreads and campaigns for brands like Pyer Moss and Supreme.

You may remember the driver worked closely with Law Roach prior, resulting in bright pink Valentino numbers and Burberry skants moments.

However, I can't knock McNeal's work either. Though the latest 'fits are mostly plucked straight from the runway, the stylist maintains Hamilton's bright palette and knack for daring pieces with a refined sense, delivering clean looks like the Dior kilt-pants and ERL x Dior 'fits.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

I say all this to say what I've said before: Hamilton looks good in almost everything he wears. And the Rick 'fit is but another Hamilton look for the books.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop our latest products

Sold out
Multiple colors
Highsnobiety3 Layer Nylon Jacket Navy/Beige
$365.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Snow PeakTakibi Canvas Pants Olive Green
$350.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
HOKA x _J.L-A.L_Tor Ultra High
$260.00
Available in:
Sold out
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • First, Levi's Made Nike Shoes. Now, Nike Made Levi's Jeans
  • Levi’s Denim Nike Air Maxes Are as Stylish as They Are Crisp
  • A Neat Trick by Japanese Tailors Put Levi's Jeans in Full Baggy Bloom
  • Levi's® Roundtable Talk Says Classics Are Back
  • PUMA's Hottest Sneaker of 2024? It Just Went Full Balletcore for 2025
What To Read Next
  • Finally, a Luxe, Puffy, And Dressy Vans Skate Loafer
  • Nike Luxe'd Up Its Most Classic Sneaker Again
  • New Balance's Blacked-Out Dad Shoes Come With a Side of Luxury
  • Apple Has Tech Covered. Next up? Streetwear
  • The Timeless Penny Loafer Redesigned as a Classy Converse Stomper
  • Yohji Yamamoto's Y-3 Finally Found the Perfect Collaborator: Yohji Yamamoto
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now