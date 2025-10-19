Rethinking Workwear as Artisanal "Memory-Keepers"

In the era where everything old is new again, and vice versa, FOUND is designing "cultural memory-keepers."

Titled "Memory, Motif, Motion," FOUND's Fall/Winter 2025 collection is comprised of modern clothes inspired by the past, sprinkled with American workwear elements and South Asian influences.

As the brand's biggest drop to date, it's basically FOUND at its best.

Picture suede fringe outerwear and canvas work jackets embroidered with metallic threads and beads, all hand-crafted by skilled Pakistani artisans using centuries-old methods.

At the same time, distressed leather, aged cowhide pieces, and sherpa-lined fireman jackets honor the brand's signature lived-in aesthetic while also exploring the collection's key design codes.

The label also expands its sportswear offering with new crisp nylon track jackets and adorned football jerseys. It only feeds founder Faraz Zaidi's love for the game but helps advance fashion's blokecore craze.

It's exquisite clothes wrapped in stories of time and tradition. And for those looking for wearable memories, FOUND's FW25 collection is now available on the brand's website.

