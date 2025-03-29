This Label’s Old-New Sportswear Is Bigger Than Sports (EXCLUSIVE)

Looking to the past for today's fashion feels more evident than ever, from rare archival pulls landing on the red carpet to the swarm of retro-flavored sneakers flooding the market. But for Jersey-based fashion label Found, it's not a craze. Found is about, well, finding that perfect balance between then and now.

Its collections are more than just good-looking clothes that also resemble solid pickups from your favorite vintage shop. The brand's most recent sportswear collection captures the brand's heart and soul, which is marrying cultures and eras.

Found's vintage-style sportswear capsule draws inspiration from '90s and early 2000s athletic gear and teams. Breathable cotton jerseys and roomy tri-color nylon jackets get stamped with neatly embroidered sporty patches. At the same time, the six-piece collection rounds out with deliberate time-worn finishes, like faded washes and intentionally rubbed-off branding.

At the helm of Found, formerly Profound, is Faraz Zaidi, a first-generation American brought up in Jersey with East Pakistan roots. Collections often pull inspiration from his South Asian background and American upbringing, mashing tradition with luxe modernity.

Found brings together past and present-day fashion codes, mixed with eco-friendly practices, premium constructions, and personal storytelling. Basically, if you like Bode (Rec. line included), Found may be your vibe.

Found's latest sportswear offering, which is now available on the brand's website, advances the label's design language and story. Inspiration for the capsule first hit Zaidi during a Pakistan trip in 2023.

While with two friends, Zaidi stumbled across a small village of kids playing barefoot soccer. He says they were "just kicking around this worn-out ball with so much energy and joy."

The group eventually approached the kids, asking them about iconic figures and celebrities and seeing how the kids connected with the world outside their village. The children didn't know a single person named. They weren't worried about who won what Oscar award or the Kardashians' next move (if you must know, Kim got her own Balenciaga stan merch).

To the young ones, all that mattered was the pure joy and excitement of playing soccer. Then, it clicked for Zaidi.

"That's where the inspiration for this capsule came from. No matter how disconnected people may seem, sport has a way of unifying us. It transcends language, borders, and status," says Zaidi.

"That's why our track jackets and soccer-inspired pieces carry such a strong international influence. It's not just about the sport. It's about the culture, the connection, and the way it brings people together."