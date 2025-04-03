A Bruce Wayne-Level Timepiece Built With NASA-Level Materials

F.P. Journe didn’t show at Watches & Wonders 2025 but still managed to steal the spotlight with the Chronomètre Furtif, a fully blacked-out timepiece worthy of Batman's alter ego.

Originally introduced for Only Watch 2023 in tantalum, the Furtif returns in a small production run with a case and bracelet crafted from tungsten carbide, an ultra-dense, near-indestructible material more commonly used in aerospace engineering than watchmaking. Polished tantalum accents add contrast and dimension without breaking the monochrome spell.

In a watch world driven by visibility and viral novelty, the Furtif is a quiet all-black rebellion, something right in line with a brand that has always operated on its own terms.

Many brands experiment with materials to create buzz, and while there’s room for that, this feels different. Journe isn’t chasing headlines.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

This low-key brand is about mastery, not marketing, about building something monolithic, precise, and deeply intentional.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Beyond the technical flex and aerospace-level materials, there’s cultural weight here. The Furtif doesn't scream for attention but rewards those who notice. It’s discreet, refined, and rich with codes only a select few will clock.