Frank Ocean's New Project Is Here — It Ain't Music

Crazy to think that in the two years since Frank Ocean launched Homer, his nascent luxury label, he still hasn't released any new music. Really makes you think. Reeeeaallllllyyyy makes you think.

Still, Homer's roll hasn't really slowed. With or without Frank's direct input, Homer continues to launch jewelry collections and the occasional semi-affordable collectible — "semi"-affordable because, compared to Homer's four- and five-figure necklaces, the $50 art books and posters almost look like bargains.

Here we are on June 1 and Homer's done it again. The imprint has released Frank Ocean's latest photography book, Mutations, on the Homer website.

For $75, you get a 48-page booklet printed in America on "tissue-weight paper," according to a press release. Published by Homer, Mutations comprises "a retrospective of artwork from October 19 to December 22, 2022" including photographs taken by Frank Ocean himself.

Frank is responsible for most of the Homer photography anyways, so the fact that he's taking plenty of his own photos is hardly a surprise. Still, you never know when and how this guy will release anything so there's that, at least.

Other recent Homer developments include a $25k penis ring and an offer to listen to fans' music — whatever came of that last one, though, is unknown.

Frank fans have staunchly stuck by their man despite his "disappointing" showing at Coachella 2023, and Homer seems to at least be conscious of Frank Ocean followers' wariness of the high price tags attached to most of the Homer jewelry, which is why the company is also offering lower-priced trinkets, accessories, and one-offs like the Mutation book.

It ain't new music, but it'll have to do for now.