Welcome Homer: What Is Frank Ocean's Jewelry Brand?

To say Frank Ocean keeps a low profile is a bit of an understatement, so when he finally does go public with something, it's a pretty big deal. So it goes for his enigmatic new luxury company, Homer, which the musician properly revealed on the afternoon of August 6.

What is Homer, you ask? Well, according to the extremely straightforward Q&A sent in the press release, "Homer is an independent American luxury company founded by Frank Ocean." Simple enough!

More specifically, Homer is a multifaceted effort unrelated to Frank Ocean's molasses-drip musical output, citing inspiration from "childhood obsessions" and "heritage as a fantasy," the release continues.

First up from Homer is a selection of Italian-made jewelry and silk scarves. The latter is comprised of "18K gold, recycled sterling silver, and hand-painted enamel" with diamonds that "come from Homer’s state-of-the-art lab in America." Who knew Frank Ocean had his own diamond lab?

Some of Homer's pendants and scarves can be had for under $1,000 but pricier bits run into the four- and even five-figure range. Then there's the "Sphere Legs High Jewelry Necklace," which comes in at a cool $1.89 million.

Homer is clearly not an entry-level accessories label. Indeed, otherwise how could it justify that Homer x Prada collaboration?

"I didn’t want our work to be any less expensive than Cartier," Ocean told the Financial Times of Homer's scope.

Just to peruse the goods or get a physical catalog, you initially had to visit Homer's new shop, located on Bowery in the New York Jewelers Exchange and designed by Ocean in tandem with New York architects New York-based architects Michael Abel and Nile Greenberg, collectively known as ANY.

However, not only can interested parties peruse the catalog on Homer's website, where they may make appointments to visit the space, but there's now a Homer web store, if customers would prefer to shop online instead of placing orders by calling or messaging the Homer flagship on Signal.

"[Homer] is 3 years in the making and there is so so much I'm excited to share with all you strangers," Ocean said in a rare Instagram Story. "This project has kept my mind moving and my imagination turning throughout it all."

For months prior to the reveal, many of Ocean's devotees were trying to uncover the mystique of Homer, attempting to tie together Ocean's love for The Simpsons and cues from his previous albums.

However, Homer's name is inspired by the legendary Greek poet rather than Homer Simpson. Go figure.

For now, keep up with Frank Ocean's latest endeavor on Homer's Instagram page or listen to 454's 4 REAL, which is streaming on Homer's website.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Monday-Friday), 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (Saturday)

70-74 Bowery

New York City 10013

+1 212 410 3300