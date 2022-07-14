Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Frank Ocean & His Jewelry Brand Want to Listen to Your Music

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
Homer / Frank Ocean
1 / 3

Frank Ocean doesn't work at anyone's pace, as anyone who's ever kept tabs on the reclusive musician could tell you. No new music in ages and jewelry drops at a snail's pace: welcome to Channel Orange.

Speaking of Channel Orange, Ocean did drop some new merch for that album's 10th anniversary on July 10 but that was about it. Until July 14, that is, when his Drake-approved luxury brand, Homer, introduced its latest drop and it's kind of a doozy.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

First, it should be mentioned that this collection, "When A Dog Comes To Stay," is the second Homer collection and was promoted as "coming soon" back in December (snail's pace, etc).

Homer / Maxime-Guyon
1 / 2

"When A Dog Comes To Stay" is available on Homer's website as we speak and it comprises Ocean's most affordable accessories to date, plus the really pricey bits you come to expect from Homer.

Realized in a color palette that Ocean calls Clover, the "When A Dog Comes To Stay" collection includes pendants, bracelets, rings, scarves, and rubber keychains, the latter being a mere $40 — folks seeking affordable Homer, look no further.

Homer
1 / 9
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The rest of it ain't cheap. Consider the $2,370 pendants studded with Homer's lab-grown diamonds and the collection's, ahem, crown jewel: a $657,420 H-Bone necklace.

“A sheepdog, an Akita and a bull terrier are rendered in pixels as if to simplify the qualities that make them our family,” Ocean said in a statement. “To the dog, it seems, loyalty is without thinking.” Really makes you think.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The "When A Dog Comes To Stay" campaign imagery was shot by Ocean himself and features both a DIY character definitely not from Minecraft and producer Wheezy. Up to you which one is more appealing.

Perhaps the most exciting part of all this, however, is hidden away at the bottom of Ocean's photos.

If you look closely, you'll see that there's some small text encouraging readers to send their EPK to EPK@Homer.com.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

What's an EPK you say? Why, it's an electronic press kit, the sort of thing that's typically used for promoting one's own music or a new release from a client (if you're press, you tend to get a lot of them).

This is big news for diehard fans. Frank himself wants to hear your music! Or at least his jewelry brand wants to. That's still something. Makes up for the dearth of new Frank music, right?

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
adidasSupernova Cushion 7 Chalky Brown/White Tint/Sesame
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Bstroy x HighsnobietyNot In Paris 4 Flower T-Shirt White
$55.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
HighsnobietyCrepe Nylon Elastic Pants Rose Gold
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Don't You Want to Stick LEGOs to Your Nike Shoes?
  • The Icon Who Never Grew Up: 30 Years of Paul Frank
  • Pharrell’s Mindful Skincare Brand Simply Wants You to Have a Good Day
  • First, the Air Jordan 4 Went Skate. Now, It Wants to Race
  • Fox Racing Wants to Be a Fashion Brand. So, It Brought In Kiko Kostadinov
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now