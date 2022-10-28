For His Birthday, Frank Ocean Gifted Us Two New Homer Drops

One day, two Homer launches. On the night of October 27, mere hours before founder Frank Ocean's 35th birthday, the rapper released two new projects via his luxury jewelry and accessories brand.

The first is Homer Radio, a new Apple Music 1 radio show. Every Thursday at 10 p.m. ET, the artist will broadcast a "one hour window into what plays around our office after hours," a press release specifies.

Homer

"Someone’s vacuuming the carpets in another room adding white noise to the song," the release, signed by Ocean, continues. "A security guard coming back up from a cigarette break can hear it all from inside the elevator... This is Homer Radio. An office soundtrack. Can’t you hear our ‘voice’? It’s not a dead line."

Homer Radio follows Ocean's first endeavor in broadcasting, Blonded Radio, which ran from February to August 2017. Last December, he resurrected the show for a one-episode special, "blonded Xmas."

Homer 1 / 2

In addition to Ocean's return to the radio, the artist launched XXXL: When A Dog Comes To Stay, a book containing 14 posters — one of which features his 2021 Met Gala date, a creepy robot baby — and one extra-large centerfold.

If that's not enough Homer for you, the brand also dropped three new pieces from its signature Sphere collection: a signet ring and two pendants, all available at the label's website.