Trust a Skate Brand To Make a Workwear Hoodie This Fucking Awesome

Outside of the blue-collar folk it was invented for, nobody knows the power of workwear like skaters. Repeatedly getting thrown off a board and onto concrete is the kind of activity that necessitates good hard-wearing workwear garbs.

So, it comes as no surprise that a skate label like Fucking Awesome, founded by a skateboarding legend, would cook up a brilliant workwear hoodie. Although it has gotten some help from Japanese label NEIGHBORHOOD along the way.

The two brands are dropping a thick washed black workwear hoodie where no detail goes amiss.

The black canvas body, so overwashed it almost passes as being grey, is decorated with both of its collaborators' names stitched onto the front, fraying raw hems only adding to that beautifully worn-in effect.

Copper metal rivets provide some extra ornamentation (and sturdiness) to the outside. However, flip this thing inside-out and you really see its full beauty: The lining is printed with a cyberpunk-inspired graphic highlighting motorcycle-riding characters.

All these considered details naturally ramp up the retail price of such a hoodie. It is by far the most expensive item in the Fucking Awesome x NEIGHBORHOOD collaboration, setting you back ¥79,200 (that’s around $530, however, the hoodie is unfortunately not available on NEIGHBORHOOD’s website when browsing from America).

Elsewhere in the collection, there is an equally overwashed but less heavy-duty hoodie alongside a buffalo-check flannel shirt, biker-style sunglasses, and a car-shaped incense holder. The entire drop launches on July 19.

At a time when workwear is being appropriated by high-fashion brands more than ever before, you can trust a skate label to deliver the good stuff. Skaters have deep ties with this ilk of rough-and-ready clothing, so they also know how to perfectly elevate it.

