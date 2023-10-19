Supreme has revealed its all new Dickies collaboration for Fall 2023 that combines the former’s streetwear-savvy credentials with some of the latter’s most synonymous workwear silhouettes.

The result? Hard wearing apparel that not only looks the business, but is the business, too.

Landing on October 19, the Supreme x Dickies collection is as concise as it is vibrant and comprises a leather work vest, bomber jacket, long-sleeved tee, jersey, leather overalls, jeans and a beanie, all of which has been realized through an autumnal lens.

Faux fur dresses some of the collaboration’s statement pieces, while the long-sleeved tee, which is decorated in a Tree Camo Print with Supreme branding down the arm and a Dickies motif on the back, arrives already A$AP Rocky-approved.

Of course, this is far from the first time Dickies and Supreme have partnered up. In fact, the pair’s collaborative relationship goes as far back as 2009 when they released some now grail-worthy corduroy slacks.

Ever since, the two labels have collaborated on the reg, the most recent of which landing for Fall/Winter 2021.

Now, almost two years on, Supreme and Dickies are back together and firing on all cylinders once more. Suppose the only thing now is whether we’ll actually be able to cop any pieces when they land on October 19.

Personally, I have my eye on the leather overalls: but I shan’t hold my breath.