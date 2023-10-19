Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Supreme's New Dickies Collab Is Street-Ready Workwear

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Supreme has revealed its all new Dickies collaboration for Fall 2023 that combines the former’s streetwear-savvy credentials with some of the latter’s most synonymous workwear silhouettes.

The result? Hard wearing apparel that not only looks the business, but is the business, too.

Landing on October 19, the Supreme x Dickies collection is as concise as it is vibrant and comprises a leather work vest, bomber jacket, long-sleeved tee, jersey, leather overalls, jeans and a beanie, all of which has been realized through an autumnal lens.

1 / 4
Supreme/Dickies

Faux fur dresses some of the collaboration’s statement pieces, while the long-sleeved tee, which is decorated in a Tree Camo Print with Supreme branding down the arm and a Dickies motif on the back, arrives already A$AP Rocky-approved.

Of course, this is far from the first time Dickies and Supreme have partnered up. In fact, the pair’s collaborative relationship goes as far back as 2009 when they released some now grail-worthy corduroy slacks.

1 / 4
Supreme/Dickies

Ever since, the two labels have collaborated on the reg, the most recent of which landing for Fall/Winter 2021.

Now, almost two years on, Supreme and Dickies are back together and firing on all cylinders once more. Suppose the only thing now is whether we’ll actually be able to cop any pieces when they land on October 19. 

Personally, I have my eye on the leather overalls: but I shan’t hold my breath.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Sailor Tattoo Long-Sleeve
Jean Paul Gaultier
$385
Image on Highsnobiety
OG Single Knee Pant
Carhartt WIP
$165
Image on Highsnobiety
M1906RCH
New Balance
$160
We Recommend
  • Workwear pants
    12 Workwear Pants That Are Clocking Overtime
    • Style
  • jordan 1 high
    10 Pairs That Prove the Jordan 1 High Still Reigns Supreme
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Supreme & Nike's Rammellzee Dunks Finally Have a Proper Release
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Supreme Said Nike's AF1 Ain't Baroque, so Why Not Fix It?
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Even Travis Barker Can't Resit Supreme's Leathers
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • leather boots
    From Casual Classics to Huge Stompers, 15 Leather Boots for Fall
    • Footwear
  • A$AP Rocky spotted on the way to his studio in West Hollywood.
    Even Dressing Casually A$AP Rocky Is Dad Goals
    • Style
  • A Brief History of 47th Street: Inside NYC's Diamond District
    A Brief History of 47th Street: Inside NYC's Diamond District
    • Culture
  • Supreme & Dickies have reunited for a Fall 2023 collaboration.
    Supreme's New Dickies Collab Is Street-Ready Workwear
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Joe Montana's Wife Is Quietly Servin', the CdG Way
    • Style
  • Puffer Jacket On Model
    Axel Arigato's Winter Essentials Will See You Through the Season
    • Style
    • sponsored
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023