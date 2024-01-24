Carhartt Is the New Luxury

This is the year of luxury workwear. Not that fashion houses ever needed a proper invitation to do some blue collar appropriation but come 2024, they really developed a fixation for the workin' person's wardrobe.

First, they came for Timbs and, now, Detroit workwear establishment Carhartt.

The difference is that whereas some fashion labels actually collaborated with Timberland to create their own 6" boots, other designers simply borrowed Carhartt's signature shapes.

I'm sure they'd call it homage, not imitation. Maybe it's a little both. But benefit of the doubt: the intent is presumably homage to the culture that came before and continues today.

Like, Pharrell obviously respects historical precedence; the LV-branded chore coats in his Timberland-booted Fall/Winter 2024 collection aren't merely suspiciously familiar, they're a coded reference to Carhartt's eternal influence.

Sibling labels Prada and Miu Miu are similarly workwear-crazed.

Both Prada's FW24 and SS24 collections were rife with chore coats of the Carhartt variety, strikingly akin to the original in both cut and style — even the single buttoned pocket flap is there! — gently distressed to affect the vintage feel of retro Carhartt jackets.

Miu Miu's workwear inclinations are equally washed-out but not identical.

Whereas Prada is classic chore coat, Miu Miu slouches around in its take on Carhartt's hooded Active Jacket and painter pants, a worthy representation of the Prada adult v. Miu Miu youth dichotomy.

Carhartt jackets were also present at Fendi, another luxury label fascinated by the clothes that workers wear, while Valentino presented its own a familiar-looking hooded denim jacket.

Junya Watanabe offered, well, actual Carhartt jackets as part of his long-running collaboration with the American company. sacai also has its own ongoing Carhartt partnership, two of the rare instances where a fashion brand actually worked with the workwear company on remixed jackets rather than going it alone.

Either way, it's altogether demonstrative of sudden overwhelming demand for Carhartt jackets.

But what do we even mean when we say "Carhartt jacket?"

Whereas the "Carhartt pant" is basically just a duck canvas double-knee pant, there are technically three Carhartt jackets that're such archetypal workwear that they've effectively been folded into a single generalization.

There's Carhartt's Detroit jacket, an Eisenhower-style jacket that's cut to the waist, and the aforementioned Active Jacket, a hooded zip-up that's a sort of labor-ready bomber.

Then, there's Carhartt's OG chore coat, a quintessential blue collar layer with four external patch pockets — Carhartt didn't originate the design but it does make the quintessential version.

All of these jackets are united by the inimitable Carhartt patch stitched to their chests. The two that actually have collars wear a contrasting collar made of soft corduroy. Their most famous iterations are cut from Carhartt's orange-y-tinged duck canvas cloth

The resulting combination of shape and substance is so inimitable that they've collectively and singularly become known as the "Carhartt jacket."

This term has bled into greater cultural consciousness over the past few years in tandem with rising demand for well-faded vintage Carhartt jackets.

Substantially shredded secondhand workwear has been a youth culture staple for generations — grunge, anyone? — but old Carhartt in particular found renewed contemporary interest around 2019, predating the fashion bro phenomena colloquially called Nolita Dirtbag wherein every self-described creative director in downtown New York daintily posted up outside Scarr's Pizza wearing a vintage Carhartt jacket, work pants, and Salomon sneakers.

Vintage Carhartt is its own form of luxury, because each aged jacket is unique — particularly well-thrashed iterations are especially prized and sometimes valued higher.

This sense of exclusivity that aligns with the inherent rarity of high-end fashion goods. Good vintage Carhartt was already a form of luxury; today's luxury labels are just took it to the logical extreme.

Further, old Carhartt garments look great because they're built to last and made for work. Fades are a sign of a life well-lived. Luxury brands aim to sell their clients a parallel feeling of self-satisfaction.

There's a stark clash between the inspiration (jackets shredded from manual labor) and the emulation (Miu Miu workwear pre-distressed by artisans). Louis Vuitton's gold-riveted chore coats, destined to never be stained by worksite sweat, are a tangible oxymoron.

Carhartt jackets are, simply put, real clothes. They epitomize the stuff that real people really wanna wear in real-life.

Luxury Carhartt imitators are not real clothes, at least not in the same way. They're rarefied goods in the shape of familiar workwear pieces, irony made sincere by a heavyweight price tag.

It's downright Duchampian, Virgil Abloh-style.

Yet it doesn't change the fact that the original Carhartt pieces that have long inspired luxury brands will always never not be good. If anything, it simply confirms the truth that hip, vintage-picking kids have known for years: Carhartt is luxury.