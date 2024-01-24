Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Carhartt Is the New Luxury

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

This is the year of luxury workwear. Not that fashion houses ever needed a proper invitation to do some blue collar appropriation but come 2024, they really developed a fixation for the workin' person's wardrobe.

First, they came for Timbs and, now, Detroit workwear establishment Carhartt.

The difference is that whereas some fashion labels actually collaborated with Timberland to create their own 6" boots, other designers simply borrowed Carhartt's signature shapes.

I'm sure they'd call it homage, not imitation. Maybe it's a little both. But benefit of the doubt: the intent is presumably homage to the culture that came before and continues today.

Like, Pharrell obviously respects historical precedence; the LV-branded chore coats in his Timberland-booted Fall/Winter 2024 collection aren't merely suspiciously familiar, they're a coded reference to Carhartt's eternal influence.

1 / 3
Louis Vuitton

Sibling labels Prada and Miu Miu are similarly workwear-crazed.

Both Prada's FW24 and SS24 collections were rife with chore coats of the Carhartt variety, strikingly akin to the original in both cut and style — even the single buttoned pocket flap is there! — gently distressed to affect the vintage feel of retro Carhartt jackets.

Miu Miu's workwear inclinations are equally washed-out but not identical.

Whereas Prada is classic chore coat, Miu Miu slouches around in its take on Carhartt's hooded Active Jacket and painter pants, a worthy representation of the Prada adult v. Miu Miu youth dichotomy.

1 / 3
Prada

Carhartt jackets were also present at Fendi, another luxury label fascinated by the clothes that workers wear, while Valentino presented its own a familiar-looking hooded denim jacket.

Junya Watanabe offered, well, actual Carhartt jackets as part of his long-running collaboration with the American company. sacai also has its own ongoing Carhartt partnership, two of the rare instances where a fashion brand actually worked with the workwear company on remixed jackets rather than going it alone.

Either way, it's altogether demonstrative of sudden overwhelming demand for Carhartt jackets.

1 / 4
Miu Miu

But what do we even mean when we say "Carhartt jacket?"

Whereas the "Carhartt pant" is basically just a duck canvas double-knee pant, there are technically three Carhartt jackets that're such archetypal workwear that they've effectively been folded into a single generalization.

There's Carhartt's Detroit jacket, an Eisenhower-style jacket that's cut to the waist, and the aforementioned Active Jacket, a hooded zip-up that's a sort of labor-ready bomber.

Then, there's Carhartt's OG chore coat, a quintessential blue collar layer with four external patch pockets — Carhartt didn't originate the design but it does make the quintessential version.

All of these jackets are united by the inimitable Carhartt patch stitched to their chests. The two that actually have collars wear a contrasting collar made of soft corduroy. Their most famous iterations are cut from Carhartt's orange-y-tinged duck canvas cloth

The resulting combination of shape and substance is so inimitable that they've collectively and singularly become known as the "Carhartt jacket."

1 / 2
Fendi

This term has bled into greater cultural consciousness over the past few years in tandem with rising demand for well-faded vintage Carhartt jackets.

Substantially shredded secondhand workwear has been a youth culture staple for generations — grunge, anyone? — but old Carhartt in particular found renewed contemporary interest around 2019, predating the fashion bro phenomena colloquially called Nolita Dirtbag wherein every self-described creative director in downtown New York daintily posted up outside Scarr's Pizza wearing a vintage Carhartt jacket, work pants, and Salomon sneakers.

Vintage Carhartt is its own form of luxury, because each aged jacket is unique — particularly well-thrashed iterations are especially prized and sometimes valued higher.

This sense of exclusivity that aligns with the inherent rarity of high-end fashion goods. Good vintage Carhartt was already a form of luxury; today's luxury labels are just took it to the logical extreme.

Further, old Carhartt garments look great because they're built to last and made for work. Fades are a sign of a life well-lived. Luxury brands aim to sell their clients a parallel feeling of self-satisfaction.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

There's a stark clash between the inspiration (jackets shredded from manual labor) and the emulation (Miu Miu workwear pre-distressed by artisans). Louis Vuitton's gold-riveted chore coats, destined to never be stained by worksite sweat, are a tangible oxymoron.

Carhartt jackets are, simply put, real clothes. They epitomize the stuff that real people really wanna wear in real-life.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Luxury Carhartt imitators are not real clothes, at least not in the same way. They're rarefied goods in the shape of familiar workwear pieces, irony made sincere by a heavyweight price tag.

It's downright Duchampian, Virgil Abloh-style.

Yet it doesn't change the fact that the original Carhartt pieces that have long inspired luxury brands will always never not be good. If anything, it simply confirms the truth that hip, vintage-picking kids have known for years: Carhartt is luxury.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
1DR-Pod Crossbody Bag
Diesel
$150
Image on Highsnobiety
1906
New Balance
$200
Image on Highsnobiety
Haffel Sweater
Dries Van Noten
$265
Image on Highsnobiety
Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
We Recommend
  • Pharrell Williams wearing a big hat
    Louis Vuitton's New Creative Director is also One of the Richest People in Hip-Hop
    • Culture
  • best american brands Alpha Industries Calvin Klein Converse
    The 30 Brands That Define Americana in 2024
    • Style
  • workwear
    Carhartt, Hip-Hop & Why Fashion Will Always Be Obsessed With Workwear
    • Style
  • best mens hats
    We're Not Cappin' When We Say These Are The Best Men's Hats
    • Style
  • workwear jacket
    Workwear Jackets Work All Year Round
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • PUMA's Speedcat sneaker in red and blue colorways
    PUMA Knows It Made the Next It Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • Stage with a Guess Jeans Logo displayed during an activation at Pitti Uomo
    Notes on the Future of Denim, Courtesy of GUESS JEANS
    • Style
  • A model wears a Louis Vuitton menswear Carhartt-inspired jacket
    Carhartt Is the New Luxury
    • Style
  • Tory Burch's cat-themed pop-up store in Los Angeles
    Inside Tory Burch's Purrrrrrfect Concept Store
    • Style
  • Salomon's GORE-TEX XT-6 sneaker drops in new colorways & Eliminator celebrates with a black bag designed to carry a shoebox
    Tired: GORE-TEX Salomon Shoes. Wired: GORE-TEX Salomon Bags
    • Sneakers
  • a model wears HYKE & The North Face's 2024 collab
    HYKE & The North Face Are Dropping the Year's Best Trek Collab (Again)
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023