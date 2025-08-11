The Undeniable Allure of a Niche Biker Gang

London’s most prominent skateboarding brand, Palace, didn’t travel to Tokyo to shoot a new skate edit. No, it was in Japan's capital city for the same reason Stone Island was recently in Colombia: to capture local bikers tearing through their local streets.

On the same day, August 10, both brands inadvertently published videos linking up with little-known biker groups. And both make for plainly captivating campaigns.

In the case of Palace, it met with members of Japan’s Kyusha Kai subculture in celebration of its debut collaboration with NEIGHBORHOOD (releasing on August 15).

So, naturally, each of the bikers was riding their modded ‘70s motorbikes wearing the new biker-inspired Palace x NEIGHBORHOOD gear. This comprises patch-bearing leather jackets, two-piece denim sets, hard-wearing workwear, and even a handy metal toolbox.

The Kyusha Kai motorbikes are distinct. The group customizes vintage bikes so that the seats have a tall backrest and everything is color-coordinated.

In the Palace x NEIGHBORHOOD images, the bike’s decorations include sparkling flame prints or wavy lime green stripes. Sure, the new collaborative clothes are cool, but it’s these custom-made bikes that really steal the show.

On the other hand, it isn’t the actual motorbikes that are captivating in Stone Island’s film and photo series. Instead, it’s the stunts being pulled on the motorbikes.

In Medellín, Colombia, Los Pikes is a culture of stunt riding. Wearing a mix of Stone Island Fall/Winter 2025-26 and vintage grails sourced by archivist Arco Maher, figures central to the scene pop wheelies while covering their eyes and burn out tyres. This includes Paskin, a figure who’s been shaping Medellín’s stunt culture for over 20 years.

Captured by director Isaac Lamb, the resulting high-octane content is thrilling, a behind-the-scenes look into a true, little-known underground movement. With the added touch of pioneering Italian sportswear.

Maybe it’s a boyish fascination with anything motorized or the novelty of seeing true subcultures in this modern day, but both Palace and Stone Island's campaigns have immediately gripped me. There's an undeniable allure to a niche biker gang, one which both of these brands have cleverly tapped into simultaneously.

