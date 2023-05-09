Sink Your Teeth Into Future Farm's Cheeseburger...Sneakers

Ah, the age-old debate; do you spend the change in your pocket on filling up on a juicy cheeseburger or get yourself down to your favorite footwear retailer to update your sneaker rotation? A tough cookie to crack, naturally, yet easily resolved with a helping hand from Future Farm and MattB Customs.

Alright, look; I don't know what pair of contemporary sneakers you could possibly get your hands on for the price of a burger unless it was some top-tier wagyu wrapped in edible gold and whatever else fancy ingredients you feel like throwing in the mix, but past release have certainly proven that sneakerheads have a taste for culinary-inspired kicks.

Saucony has been at the forefront of creating colorways and collaborations that leave you salivating, with the Shadow 6000 "Foodfight" and Shadow 5000 "Burger," created alongside END, being particularly memorable additions to the buffet.

While we're yet to receive a sneaker that we can physically sink our teeth into when we're feeling hungry, Future Farm's team-up with celebrity sneaker customizer MattB Customs is the closest we've ever got.

A neck-snapping creation born in celebration of Future Farm's new Future Burger 4.0, a plant-based alternative to beef patties, this sneaker is just as earth-friendly and health-focused as its culinary inspiration.

Created in a limited run, the burger sneaker dubbed "Force of Nature" took the carbon-neutral Hylo sneaker as its foundation, while Arteza Gouache vegan paints created the cheeseburger-inspired aesthetic.

So, how can you secure a pair? Well, there are only two pairs available; the first will be sold via eBay with all proceeds going to the Rainforest Alliance, while the second will be raffled via Future Farm’s Instagram.