Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Sink Your Teeth Into Future Farm's Cheeseburger...Sneakers

in SneakersWords By Sam Cole
1 / 3

Ah, the age-old debate; do you spend the change in your pocket on filling up on a juicy cheeseburger or get yourself down to your favorite footwear retailer to update your sneaker rotation? A tough cookie to crack, naturally, yet easily resolved with a helping hand from Future Farm and MattB Customs.

Alright, look; I don't know what pair of contemporary sneakers you could possibly get your hands on for the price of a burger unless it was some top-tier wagyu wrapped in edible gold and whatever else fancy ingredients you feel like throwing in the mix, but past release have certainly proven that sneakerheads have a taste for culinary-inspired kicks.

Saucony has been at the forefront of creating colorways and collaborations that leave you salivating, with the Shadow 6000 "Foodfight" and Shadow 5000 "Burger," created alongside END, being particularly memorable additions to the buffet.

While we're yet to receive a sneaker that we can physically sink our teeth into when we're feeling hungry, Future Farm's team-up with celebrity sneaker customizer MattB Customs is the closest we've ever got.

A neck-snapping creation born in celebration of Future Farm's new Future Burger 4.0, a plant-based alternative to beef patties, this sneaker is just as earth-friendly and health-focused as its culinary inspiration.

Created in a limited run, the burger sneaker dubbed "Force of Nature" took the carbon-neutral Hylo sneaker as its foundation, while Arteza Gouache vegan paints created the cheeseburger-inspired aesthetic.

So, how can you secure a pair? Well, there are only two pairs available; the first will be sold via eBay with all proceeds going to the Rainforest Alliance, while the second will be raffled via Future Farm’s Instagram.

Shop our latest products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    From Climbing to Catwalks: The Complete History of Carabiners

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Wait's Over For A-COLD-WALL* x Timberland

    Sneakers
  • luxury summer shirts

    10 of the Best Luxury Shirts for Summer 2023

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Rowing Blazers & Seiko Just Don't Miss

    Design
  • adidas ultraboost

    10 of the Best adidas Ultraboost to Buy Right Now

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Stüssy Summer 2023? Coming Right Up!

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023