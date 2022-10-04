Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
G.H. Bass & Maharishi Just Restocked Here

Written by Alek Rose

Founded in 1994, Maharishi has been seamlessly blending Eastern and Western influences since its birth. Translating as ‘the great seer’ in Sanskrit, the label continues to join the two forces with ease, and arguably its best bid to do so last year came in the form of G.H. Bass x Maharishi. Easily the loafers of the year last year, we were overjoyed to see that they just restocked at MATCHESFASHION.

King of loafers, G.H. Bass is never far from an unexpected collaboration, and the partnership with Maharishi is up there with our favorites. As loafers grow in popularity by the day, becoming an undeniable force in contemporary men’s style — even breaking into the notoriously unyielding world of sneakerheads — G.H. Bass x Maharishi upped the levels when it dropped this time last year and it's not lost any of its charm.

The collaboration sees the classic G.H. Bass Weejun Penny Loafer updated with high-end leather. The standout effect, though, is the Bonsai Forest camouflage that details the uppers. Embossed against the leather, Maharishi’s house camo becomes the defining factor, symbolically linking the two distant labels: G.H. Bass’ unmistakable penny loafer is given Maharishi’s signature military-style spin in this subtle nod to the brand’s history.

The G.H. Bass x Maharishi Penny Loafer comes in Black and Wine, two of the Weejuns’ most iconic finishes. And, although the styles originally dropped last August, MATCHESFASHION just got a fresh shipment.

Shop G.H. Bass x Maharishi below.

