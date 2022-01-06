Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
If Foggy Forests Are Your Domain, This G-Shock GA2100 Duo Is Perfect

Written by Sam Cole in Design
G-SHOCK
There's no better time to upgrade your watch game, with G-SHOCK landing a duo of GA2100s for the Foggy Forest Series.

Calling G-SHOCK's heavy presence over the past year a comeback may be a stretch because Casio's shock-resistant watches never truly went away.

During the 2010s, my time at secondary school, G-SHOCK's popularity was at its peak. Just like the Urban Outfitters-favorite gold vintage Casio, Tumblr (along with streetwear icons like Pharrell) played a pivotal role in turning the watches into a status symbol.

Back then, a majority of the options were brightly colored or glossy high contrasts, unlike the more considered designs we have today. This renewed design direction, coupled with a plethora of collaborations with names like Daily Paper and Moncler Genius, has kickstarted a new era for the brand.

To start the new year strong, G-SHOCK has launched the GA2100 Foggy Forest Series.

Color-matched perfectly to the drab of winter, the two options on offer take inspiration from the foggy hues of a forest in winter, resulting in a bark-like mid-brown and a deep mystic green.

Both come complete with all of the bells and whistles that the GA2100 is known from – a carbon-reinforced resin casing, three years of battery life, 200 meters of water resistance, and an anti-scratch face.

The Casio G-SHOCK GA2100 Foggy Forest Series is available to shop online now.

