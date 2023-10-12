Sign up to never miss a drop
Ed Sheeran & John Mayer's New Collab Isn't a Song, It's a Watch

in WatchesWords By Jade Gomez

Behind Ed Sheeran’s heart-wrenching croon is a man with some unexpected interests. He’s a lifelong fan of UK drill and a hobbyist beekeeper. He also has an enviable watch collection. It’s only right that John Mayer, fellow timepiece lover, recruited Sheeran to create his own G-Shock in collaboration with Hodinkee.

Fans will immediately recognize the watch’s vibrant yellow casing as a reference to the album art  for his sixth studio album, Subtract. Black paint splatters along the strap match the album’s CD design — plus, there’s also a subtraction sign scrawled at the top of the watch face. 

1 / 3
Hodinkee

Ed Sheeran x Hodinkee x G-Shock, which officially launches October 18 via Hodinkee’s website, is the first of three collaborations with artists hand-picked by Mayer for their shared love of music and watches. Mayer had previously collaborated on his own trio of G-Shocks between 2020 to 2022. Now, it’s time to bring his buddies into the mix. 

1 / 1
Hodinkee

To accompany the release of the collaborative watch, Sheeran shouted out some of his favorite watches from his impressive collection. Highlights include his black ToyWatch, a stunning Patek Philippe 5230G World Time Piece engraved with his hometown of Framlingham, and an all-white Audemars Piguet — custom made for his global tour — featuring multi-colored dials to represent each of his studio albums.

While there’s no word on the other two collaborators Mayer has recruited for the remainder of the year, I hope he considers Mark Ronson, superstar producer and timepiece obsessive, next.

