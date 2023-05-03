Sign up to never miss a drop
These Studded Flares Are Peak Gallery Dept.

in StyleWords By Ana Calderon

The Rockstar Girlfriend aesthetic is yet to lay down as brands like Gallery Dept. honor the chaotic look. Last year, the trend went viral on TikTok, with users recreating the bold style that rockstars popularized. Leather jackets, chunky belts, and, of course, studded pieces dominate. This spring, awaken your inner rockstar in these Gallery Dept. Studded Jeans.

With Josué Thomas at the helm, Gallery Dept. reimagines vintage clothing and gives it a new life. As such, each piece of the unisex label has a unique flair, making the garments even more exclusive. Some look like museum-worthy masterpieces, others have a utilitarian look, and others, like this Gallery Dept. Studded Jeans channel bolder energy.

The pants are composed of pure cotton and have an anthracite finish to enhance a worn-in look. As for the detailing, studs are aligned at both sides of the pants. The studs become more prominent in the flared bottom from the knee down. Also, a denim overlay with even more studs hides the button fastening at the waist.

Today, baggy jeans are at the fore, with skinny jeans threatening to make a comeback. But, Gallery Dept. shows us that flared pants are worth a shot, too. Go for this studded iteration to add that bold rockstar energy to your jeans rotation.

Shop the Gallery Dept. Studded Jeans below.

Frayed Studded Jeans

Frayed Studded Jeans

$1595

Gallery Dept

Buy at Mr Porter

