Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Gallery Dept. Founder Launches New Website With Old Merch

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

Gallery Dept. founder Josué Thomas is as enigmatic as he is busy. His latest effort, Art That Kills, isn't actually anything new, except it is. Except it isn't. But it actually is. Or is it?

On September 11, 2023, Thomas' birthday, the Art That Kills website quietly launched. Art That Kills is Thomas' record label-turned "creative platform," according to a press release, and its website is indicative of its far-reaching intent.

On the Art That Kills website, you can find the albums and music videos that it's already released, for instance, but there's also a lookbook — artfully titled "Freaks" — showcasing various bits of ragged, "ATK"-printed clothes, posters, and, probably most importantly for Gallery Dept. fans, some semi-affordable merch.

1 / 30
Gallery Dept.

Now, note that when I say "affordable," I mean affordable by Gallery Dept. standards.

Compare the price of a quintessential Gallery Dept. T-shirt ($250+) to the average ATK T-shirt ($165). That's practically a bargain.

But, going back to the conundrum I referenced at the beginning of this windy discourse, what makes this website launch so confusing is that most of the ATK-branded items currently for sale on the ATK web store have already been available on the Gallery Dept. website.

So... why a new website if nothing is new on the website?

1 / 11
Gallery Dept.

ATK is even offering a restock of Gallery Department's Vans collaboration, further blurring the lines between Josué Thomas-owned brands.

Presumably, this is paving the way for new stuff down the road but, then again, Thomas specializes in impenetrable decisions understood only by himself.

Remember when Gallery Dept., his pricey, prized fashion label suddenly shuttered and then almost instantly reopened with little explanation behind either move? Good times.

For reference, artist-cum-entrepreneur Thomas oversees the internationally-distributed Gallery Dept., the aforementioned Art That Kills, enigmatic hotel (?)/hostel (?)/luxury resort (?) Chateau Josué, and Le Bar Dé Music De La Galerie, an equally obtuse outpost whose website has expired. And they all have their own merch.

I have to admit that, as unexplained and challenging to comprehend as Thomas' many projects are, he certainly doesn't compromise.

It'd be so simple to just focus entirely on selling expensive wares through Gallery Dept. but Thomas instead balances a whole host of brands and imprints simultaneously, daring fans to seek out his work and spend imposing sums to acquire it.

Given the ravenous following generated by Gallery Dept. alone, I can confidently guess that there's plenty of folks willing to take that dare head-on.

Shop our favorite products
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Aminé's New Balance Shoe Is Bananas
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    1017 ALYX 9SM's New Nike AF1 Lows Are a "Work in Progress"
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    thisisneverthat's New Balance 550 Shoes Are Washed-Out & Wonderful
    • Sneakers
  • vilebrequin archive main image
    St. Tropez, Sun & Motorsport: The Story of a Revolutionary Swimwear Label
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • new balance 550
    15 of the Best New Balance 550 Colorways So Far
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Gallery Dept. founder Josue Thomas debuts Art That Kills with stylized lookbook, editorial & merch
    Gallery Dept. Founder Launches New Website With Old Merch
    • Style
  • nike tech fleece reimagined
    Damn, Nike's Tech Fleece Cleans Up Well
    • Style
  • notitle adidas sambas
    These adidas Sambas Don't Do Titles
    • Sneakers
  • Coco Gauff, wearing a red Barilla & New Balance top, celebrates her victory at the 2023 US Open
    Coco Gauff's US Open Victory Is Really a Win for Big Pasta
    • Culture
  • craig green adidas stan smith fw23
    New Craig Green x adidas Stan Smiths? Coming Up Lickety-SPLIT
    • Sneakers
  • Alexander McQueen Creative Director Sarah Burton waves at the end of the 2018 runway show
    Creative Director Sarah Burton Departs Alexander McQueen
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023