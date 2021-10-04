New Gramicci for Winter 2021? Yes, Please

Gramicci may have mastered shorts for summer, but its Winter 2021 collection has everything you need to tackle the fall in style.

What is it about the modern dress that makes outdoor brands so popular? We've seen high-performance footwear take over, with Salomon and HOKA speeding past Nike and adidas. Arc'teryx has become the standard for rainwear, and brands like Snow Peak have been the catalyst for industry-wide adoption of utility. Maybe it's the unpredictability of the climate or our desire for comfort. Either way, we aren't complaining.

When it comes to outdoor lifestyle, few have the know-how like Gramicci. Armed with a unique perspective on technical gear and a youthful approach to design, Gramicci has been the brand of choice for skateboarders, climbers, and artists.

Gramicci 1 / 16

For Winter 2021, the brand's Japanese-inspired silhouettes and functional design approach come into full force. Staple pieces are the foundations of the collection, from cargo pants in a range of dark seasonal colors to fleece options and technical outerwear picks.

The one thing we all long for from Fall/Winter is layering, and Gramicci's seasonal collection certainly delivers. An array of light-down options that can be worn as outerwear or layered with corduroy or fleece shirting options to tackle colder conditions are available in both men's and women's.

While a solid release date is still up in the air, you can expect the collection to land in the coming weeks. Shop more Gramicci at Highsnobiety Shop