Nike’s Coolest Soccer Sneaker Is Frozen in Time

Nike's coldest soccer sneaker is heating up for the summer. As the entire world gears up for the World Cup, a humble footwear star is thawing out, just in time for its long-anticipated debut.

While the souped-up soccer sneaker can stand all on its own, Nike's Cryoshot sneaker is taking over the summer with a slew of hard-hitting collabs, including Patta, NOCTA, Virgil Abloh Archives, and G-Dragon.

G-Dragon's Peaceminusone Nike CTR360 Cryoshot, available on the Nike website for $210, sports a distressed leather upper, a red Swoosh, and a caged outsole that adds some translucent edge to the sneaker's traditional cleat base. It's not just a regular soccer sneaker: It's a cool soccer sneaker.

And that's cool in its most literal sense.

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See, as the name suggests, Nike's Cryoshot sneaker is quite literally frozen in time, and this aesthetic arrested development is by design.

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That frosted outsole symbolizes the preservation of previous Nike boots that have influenced the Cryoshot.

A modern incarnation of Nike's Mercurial R9 soccer cleat, the Cryoshot is essentially a cryogenically frozen version of Nike's cleats past, brought to the present.

While the Cryoshot's rubberized caged outsole isn't frozen in the literal sense, with just how advanced Nike's science-based pursuits are, it's honestly only a matter of time until the Swoosh actually masters cryonics IRL.

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