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Nike’s Coolest Soccer Sneaker Is Frozen in Time

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers

Nike's coldest soccer sneaker is heating up for the summer. As the entire world gears up for the World Cup, a humble footwear star is thawing out, just in time for its long-anticipated debut. 

While the souped-up soccer sneaker can stand all on its own, Nike's Cryoshot sneaker is taking over the summer with a slew of hard-hitting collabs, including Patta, NOCTA, Virgil Abloh Archives, and G-Dragon.

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G-Dragon's Peaceminusone Nike CTR360 Cryoshot, available on the Nike website for $210, sports a distressed leather upper, a red Swoosh, and a caged outsole that adds some translucent edge to the sneaker's traditional cleat base. It's not just a regular soccer sneaker: It's a cool soccer sneaker.

And that's cool in its most literal sense.

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See, as the name suggests, Nike's Cryoshot sneaker is quite literally frozen in time, and this aesthetic arrested development is by design.

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That frosted outsole symbolizes the preservation of previous Nike boots that have influenced the Cryoshot.

A modern incarnation of Nike's Mercurial R9 soccer cleat, the Cryoshot is essentially a cryogenically frozen version of Nike's cleats past, brought to the present. 

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While the Cryoshot's rubberized caged outsole isn't frozen in the literal sense, with just how advanced Nike's science-based pursuits are, it's honestly only a matter of time until the Swoosh actually masters cryonics IRL.

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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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