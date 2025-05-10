Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Rain-Ready Suit from Vancouver's High-Tech Menswear Aficionado

Written by Morgan Smith in Style

HAVEN Spring 2025 is another great batch of technical menswear that's everyday-life-ready, messy weather days included.

Can't stand the rain? The brand's new-season suit definitely can.

At first glance, the HAVEN set, which includes the Bureau jacket and Shop pants, looks like a normal roomy suit. But when up close and personal with the details, it offers much more.

For starters, the pieces are made from Loro Piana's signature Storm System 3L Nylon Wool, which is basically this breathable, lightweight, water- and wind-resistant material. It's pretty soft, too (Loro Piana recently used it in its cozy ski collection).

All this means is that the HAVEN suit will keep you looking good, rain or shine, much like the brand's other in-line pieces.

Even beyond the Loro Piana-backed construction, the HAVEN suit is still very practical, boasting several neat, easy-breezy features. For instance, both pieces come with zippered pockets and button snaps, simple tweaks that go a long way, convenience-wise.

Moreover, the jacket and trousers offer relaxed fits while maintaining that sophisticated feel through the tailoring. In short, it's a classic suit made easy and ready for the season's unpredictable weather.

In addition to the suit, HAVEN's spring drop rounds off with other weatherproof bangers, like swishy pants and zip-up jackets made from GORE-TEX (sorry, no ASICS sneakers this time). Right now, they're all available on HAVEN's website.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
