Dark, Twisted & Technical: HAVEN Debuts a Stealthy ASICS Capsule

Written by Tom Barker

Trust HAVEN, a Canadian expert in hi-tech, function-focused outdoor gear, to turn the ASICS Gel-Nimbus 10.1 into an engineered technical sneaker. 

By definition, the Gel-Nimbus 10.1 is a retro running shoe: it was built to complete long runs at record speeds and, now overtaken by more advanced running shoes, it’s been revived as a lifestyle shoe. But it feels weird to call this a retro runner.

The Gel-Nimbus 10.1 was first released in 2008. It still has the look and feel of a contemporary technical shoe, not a retro throwback. 

And, since ASICS has updated the technology beneath its hood, it’s a shoe that can perform on the track. Good news for HAVEN, a brand only concerned with high-performance gear.

The outdoor-wear brand tinkers with the fabrics on ASICS’ chunky sneaker — layered mesh, carbon fiber textures, and reflective accents are all added — and gives it a two-toned finish: black on one side and concrete gray on the other.

HAVEN
1 / 16

This split colorway highlights the twisted, asymmetrical panels on the front of the shoe. A key feature that brings to mind another recent technical sneaker release, the On x PAF collaboration. (That is high praise, by the way, On x PAF was one of 2024’s best sneaker releases.)

The ASICS x HAVEN Gel-Nimbus 10.1 will be released on February 7 via HAVEN followed by a global release on February 27. And it arrives with a matching clothing capsule.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Crafted from WINDSTOPPER® GORE-TEX 3Layer fabric and manufactured in Canada, the clothing capsule is precision-engineered outdoor gear. Of course. 

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
