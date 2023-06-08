Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Has Summer Really Started Without Helinox's Tactical Range?

in StyleWords By Sam Cole
1 / 2

When festival season kicks into gear, it's time to start assessing your gear. Whether you're going to spend the season moving around the close-knit camping grounds of festivals across the UK and Europe or head out of the city with a speaker in hand to indulge in some country camping of your own design, it's always done better with Helinox.

While the camping experience is great, especially with music and friends involved, there's nothing fun about a cricked neck and rusty back when you've headed out on a trip with no cot nor chair to elevate your comfort levels.

Fortunately, Helinox knows these issues all too well and has created a certified selection of equipment that's tailored to tackle every issue you might come across while ensuring every box is ticked in style.

To demonstrate just how fine-tuned its arsenal is, Helinox has teamed up with outdoor creatives Liam Furneaux (@advanced.rock), Lewis Wilson (@114.index), Jack Tyler (@jcktylr), and Samuel Tang (@gn_ts) to show just how effective these products are in the wild.

The new campaign features several pieces from the Tactical Range, which are specified to their field of "work."

Within the immersive visual treatment, you'll find durables chairs, tables, and cots utilized in real life, and as you move through the images, you'll come to realize just what your camping experiences have been lacking – a touch of Helinox.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Finally, a Shirt to Commemorate 'Barbie' & 'Oppenheimer's Shared Release Date

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Enter The House Of Acne Paper

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Dover Street Market's "Market Market" Sale Finally Returns to NY

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    What Is "Market Market," DSM's Ultra-Rare Archive Sale?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Teddy Santis' New Balance Line Is Dropping Killer USA-Made 990 Sneakers

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    McDonald's & Nike Dunks – That's the Ben Affleck Way

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023