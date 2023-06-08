Has Summer Really Started Without Helinox's Tactical Range?

When festival season kicks into gear, it's time to start assessing your gear. Whether you're going to spend the season moving around the close-knit camping grounds of festivals across the UK and Europe or head out of the city with a speaker in hand to indulge in some country camping of your own design, it's always done better with Helinox.

While the camping experience is great, especially with music and friends involved, there's nothing fun about a cricked neck and rusty back when you've headed out on a trip with no cot nor chair to elevate your comfort levels.

Helinox

Fortunately, Helinox knows these issues all too well and has created a certified selection of equipment that's tailored to tackle every issue you might come across while ensuring every box is ticked in style.

To demonstrate just how fine-tuned its arsenal is, Helinox has teamed up with outdoor creatives Liam Furneaux (@advanced.rock), Lewis Wilson (@114.index), Jack Tyler (@jcktylr), and Samuel Tang (@gn_ts) to show just how effective these products are in the wild.

Helinox

The new campaign features several pieces from the Tactical Range, which are specified to their field of "work."

Within the immersive visual treatment, you'll find durables chairs, tables, and cots utilized in real life, and as you move through the images, you'll come to realize just what your camping experiences have been lacking – a touch of Helinox.