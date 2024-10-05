adidas' Retro Gazelle Sneaker Is Really Dressin' for Fall

The leaves are changing colors, temperatures are dropping, and we can finally swap our sweat-stained tanks for cozy sweaters. In short, fall is here.

I, for one, welcome the change of season with open arms. As fun as Brat summer was, I'm ready to put the neon green to rest and embrace rich autumn tones. Enter adidas' new olive green Gazelle colorway.

The adidas Gazelle Indoor "Focus Olive" sneakers are here just in time to pair with a few fall favorites.

The adidas shoe follows a similar look to previous iterations, with the same retro build shining through the new fall-worthy colorway. Deep green suede blankets the sneaker's body, while black leather Three Stripes and lining add a quiet pop against the tonal moments.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

adidas' most sought-after shoe was easily the Samba sneaker, reigning supreme over the past few years. Look around, and you'll notice the model hasn't exactly gone anywhere, even after the SL 72 model took the crown as fashion's new hot sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

However, adidas' Gazelle sneaker appears to be quietly aiming to clinch the brand's top spot.

The adidas Gazelles has been serious about its business, enjoying fresh colorways, notable team-ups, and unique designs to set itself apart. And considering the shoe has a similar look to the Samba without being, well, a Samba, it's no surprise that it's becoming just as popular.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

With seasonal "Focus Green" shoes joining the lineup, Gazelle fans have a reason to bring the shoe into fall — like they needed one.