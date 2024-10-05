Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas' Retro Gazelle Sneaker Is Really Dressin' for Fall

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

The leaves are changing colors, temperatures are dropping, and we can finally swap our sweat-stained tanks for cozy sweaters. In short, fall is here.

I, for one, welcome the change of season with open arms. As fun as Brat summer was, I'm ready to put the neon green to rest and embrace rich autumn tones. Enter adidas' new olive green Gazelle colorway.

Shop adidas Gazelle "Focus Olive"

The adidas Gazelle Indoor "Focus Olive" sneakers are here just in time to pair with a few fall favorites.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The adidas shoe follows a similar look to previous iterations, with the same retro build shining through the new fall-worthy colorway. Deep green suede blankets the sneaker's body, while black leather Three Stripes and lining add a quiet pop against the tonal moments.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

adidas' most sought-after shoe was easily the Samba sneaker, reigning supreme over the past few years. Look around, and you'll notice the model hasn't exactly gone anywhere, even after the SL 72 model took the crown as fashion's new hot sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

However, adidas' Gazelle sneaker appears to be quietly aiming to clinch the brand's top spot.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The adidas Gazelles has been serious about its business, enjoying fresh colorways, notable team-ups, and unique designs to set itself apart. And considering the shoe has a similar look to the Samba without being, well, a Samba, it's no surprise that it's becoming just as popular.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

With seasonal "Focus Green" shoes joining the lineup, Gazelle fans have a reason to bring the shoe into fall — like they needed one.

SHOP ADIDAS SNEAKERS HERE

Shop All adidas
Adidas x Song For The MuteAdistar Cushion Core Black/Dark Brown/Earth Strata
$175.00
Available in:
41 1/34242 2/344 2/345 1/347 1/3
Samba OG W Cloud White/Legacy Teal/Wonder White
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
AdidasJapan W Mineral Green
$130.00
Available in:
3838 2/339 1/34041 1/343 1/347 1/3
Tara Larson
Freelance WriterTara Larson has over five years of experience writing about men’s and women’s fashion, shoes, entertainment, and lifestyle content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Messi's New Flat-Soled adidas Sneaker Is a Lush Win for the GOAT
    • Sneakers
  • Hello Kitty Has the Cutest adidas Gazelles Ever, Of Course
    • Sneakers
  • Bad Bunny's Beautiful adidas Sneaker Hits Home (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Sneakers
  • CLOT's Next adidas Sneaker Is a Tastefully Textured Treat
    • Sneakers
  • Bad Bunny's Next adidas Sneaker Just Got Blue-tifully Better
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Latest Sporty Runner Looks Like It's Been Here Before
    • Sneakers
  • ANDERSSON BELL x Levi's Isn't Deconstructed: It's "Recustomized" (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • A$AP Rocky Is Already Wearing Bottega Veneta’s Next It-Bag
    • Style
  • adidas' Retro Gazelle Sneaker Is Really Dressin' for Fall
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Chunky Jordan 4 *Literally* Looks Like a Skate Shoe Now
    • Sneakers
  • When Did adidas' Super Shoes Also Become Super Stylish?
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now