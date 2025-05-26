Hermès Now Makes Headphones — $15,000 Leather Headphones

Hermès is launching its first pair of headphones, a chunky overhead design created by the experimental Hermès Ateliers Horizons.

If you’re looking for a custom Hermès cricket bat, disco ball, or portable cocktail bar, Hermès Ateliers Horizons is who you speak with. It is the French luxury house's bespoke division, responsible for the most ambitious Hermès creations imaginable (such as rare cars lined in top-grade Hermès leather).

But beyond its bespoke work, Hermès Ateliers Horizons also creates capsule collections. And the latest of those collections features the first-ever Hermès headphones.

Over two years in the making, the headphones feature the typical high-end handiwork expected from Hermès such as hand-stitched cowhide leather and metallic finishes inspired by its storied Kelly bag.

From the engineering to the leatherwork, it’s entirely the work of the team at Hermès Ateliers Horizons, which comprises around 50 people. The headphones will be available in a range of colors — ranging from chocolate to Prussian blue — expected to arrive only at select Hermès boutiques retailing for $15,000.

This isn’t the first time Hermès has worked with audio equipment, previously having created custom bags for AirPods and collaborating on headphones with Bang & Olufsen. Plus, Hermès Ateliers Horizons has previously worked on jukeboxes and a boombox.

However, this is the company's first pair of headphones, marking a considerable shift further into the world of technology.

Who knows what could be next, maybe in the future you'll be able to watch a leather-lined Hermès-made television?

