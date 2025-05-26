Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Hermès Now Makes Headphones — $15,000 Leather Headphones

Written by Tom Barker in Art & Design

Hermès is launching its first pair of headphones, a chunky overhead design created by the experimental Hermès Ateliers Horizons.

If you’re looking for a custom Hermès cricket bat, disco ball, or portable cocktail bar, Hermès Ateliers Horizons is who you speak with. It is the French luxury house's bespoke division, responsible for the most ambitious Hermès creations imaginable (such as rare cars lined in top-grade Hermès leather).

Shop Hermès
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But beyond its bespoke work, Hermès Ateliers Horizons also creates capsule collections. And the latest of those collections features the first-ever Hermès headphones.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Over two years in the making, the headphones feature the typical high-end handiwork expected from Hermès such as hand-stitched cowhide leather and metallic finishes inspired by its storied Kelly bag.

From the engineering to the leatherwork, it’s entirely the work of the team at Hermès Ateliers Horizons, which comprises around 50 people. The headphones will be available in a range of colors — ranging from chocolate to Prussian blue — expected to arrive only at select Hermès boutiques retailing for $15,000.

This isn’t the first time Hermès has worked with audio equipment, previously having created custom bags for AirPods and collaborating on headphones with Bang & Olufsen. Plus, Hermès Ateliers Horizons has previously worked on jukeboxes and a boombox.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

However, this is the company's first pair of headphones, marking a considerable shift further into the world of technology.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Who knows what could be next, maybe in the future you'll be able to watch a leather-lined Hermès-made television?

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Carhartt WIPLandon Pant
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Reebok x BotterHammer Stranded
$275.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Romeo + Juliet x HighsnobietyCross'd Lovers T-Shirt
$70.00
Available in:
XSSMLXLXXL

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Hermès' New Watches Let You Stop Time (Literally)
  • Next, Supreme Serves Up Slick Leather Air Maxes
  • Now, Balenciaga Makes Normal Clothes (& PUMA Sportswear)
  • First, Bottega Veneta Made Its Own Timbs. Now, Timberland Made Its Own Bottegas
  • The Walmart Birkin: Fashion's Ultimate Status Symbol Undone?
What To Read Next
  • The Best of Ralph Lauren Polo's Past, in the Present
  • Hermès Now Makes Headphones — $15,000 Leather Headphones
  • More Power to the Short-Sleeve Sweatshirt
  • A Japanese Designer Is Behind The North Face's Genius Backpack-Jacket
  • Nike's Insane Shox Sneaker Is Now a Pure "Bred" Beast
  • adidas' Super Lowkey Sneaker Looks Wonderfully Kill Bill-ish
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now