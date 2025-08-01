The Playlist That Got Us Through Music Week

Weeks ago, we started asking people what music they were listening to. And over and over again, we heard, “not much.” A few had dipped toes into Addison Rae or the new Lorde album. Many had migrated to podcasts or audiobooks. One editor’s Spotify algorithm had been taken over by “Chill Lo-fi Study Beats.”

The consensus was clear: we were in a music rut. Which felt strange considering the season. There’s always been a special relationship between music and summer: the festivals, the boomboxes, the stadium tours. In 2017, SZA’s Ctrl blasted from every beachfront and Bushwick rooftop. Last year, Charli XCX rewrote the script with brat.

This year, things feel more diffuse. At the same time, there’s never been a more exciting moment in music. So this week, we’re showcasing three artists you should be paying attention to. The first was SAILORR, the former theater kid pushing R&B forward. The second was Jane Remover, the producer, vocalist, and digital disruptor turning heartbreak and burnout into otherworldly sound. Then, we featured Laufey, the Icelandic singer-songwriter who’s finally ready to spill her guts.

And to commemorate a week of young, fresh, vital music, we've curated a playlist to refresh your algorithm comprising exclusively recent tunes from emerging artists.

It's a reflection of where music is right now, informed by the new songs that people are actually listening to and actually want to listen to.

The music rut is over. In fact, it never really existed in the first place. If you want to find great music, all you have to do is look.

