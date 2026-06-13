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Shai’s Shiny Sneaker Proves Converse Is All In on Basketball

Written by Patrick Grady in SneakersThis content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.(Sponsored Story)

We don’t have to be the ones to tell you Converse isn’t a brand afraid of pushing the boat out. Outlandish designs and wild colorways drop right alongside its most reliable staples, and its latest baller is undeniably both.

Enter the SHAI 001 Premium.

shop converse shai 001 premium

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s latest sneaker isn’t just another signature, this one actually feels like him. The “Steel” colorway is cool and composed, a little futuristic without trying too hard. It’s the kind of sneaker that looks right courtside, on the court, or wherever you intend to turn heads.

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Shai’s game has always been about patience and precision, waiting for defenders to bite and then making them pay for it. This sneaker is the same energy: measured yet quietly confident. 

The SHAI 001 Premium is Converse doing what it does best, letting the talents style and story lead the way. The brand has always championed basketball players in a way very few others even come close. 

If you’re into sneakers that don’t just talk a big game but actually show up, this is your next move.

shop converse

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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