Shai’s Shiny Sneaker Proves Converse Is All In on Basketball

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This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com. ( Sponsored Story )

We don’t have to be the ones to tell you Converse isn’t a brand afraid of pushing the boat out. Outlandish designs and wild colorways drop right alongside its most reliable staples, and its latest baller is undeniably both.

Enter the SHAI 001 Premium.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s latest sneaker isn’t just another signature, this one actually feels like him. The “Steel” colorway is cool and composed, a little futuristic without trying too hard. It’s the kind of sneaker that looks right courtside, on the court, or wherever you intend to turn heads.

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Shai’s game has always been about patience and precision, waiting for defenders to bite and then making them pay for it. This sneaker is the same energy: measured yet quietly confident.

The SHAI 001 Premium is Converse doing what it does best, letting the talents style and story lead the way. The brand has always championed basketball players in a way very few others even come close.

If you’re into sneakers that don’t just talk a big game but actually show up, this is your next move.

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