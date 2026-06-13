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adidas’ Silkiest Ballerina Sneaker Is the Silver Lining

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

They say every cloud has a silver lining, meaning there's always something good to be found in the darkest times (deep). Sometimes the silver lining could be a literal pair of silver adidas ballet shoes.

It's certainly shiny enough to brighten a sneaker-loving ballerina's day.

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adidas has released another satin Taekwondo Mei Ballet sneaker. Like with the "Maroon" pairs, the newest sneakers feature the same silky satin uppers and leather accents, this time realized in a classic "Silver Metallic" colorway.

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Even with the glossy color scheme, it's still very much ballet-worthy. The Taekwondo Mei Ballet keeps its signature straps, which can be swapped out for some silkier ones. At the same time, it is also still very much a Taekwondo model at heart, having brought the sneaker's signature slim, flat-soled vibe (sculptural rubber outsoles included) into its ballerina era.

We've seen many versions of the adidas Taekwondo Mei Ballet, including summer-ready woven pairs and classic leather iterations. But the satin ballet sneakers are by far the daintiest of them all.

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It's no surprise to see the burgundy ones have already sold out. Good news, though: the new "Silver Metallic" Taekwondo Mei Ballet sneakers are now available on adidas' website for $100.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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