adidas’ Silkiest Ballerina Sneaker Is the Silver Lining

They say every cloud has a silver lining, meaning there's always something good to be found in the darkest times (deep). Sometimes the silver lining could be a literal pair of silver adidas ballet shoes.

It's certainly shiny enough to brighten a sneaker-loving ballerina's day.

adidas has released another satin Taekwondo Mei Ballet sneaker. Like with the "Maroon" pairs, the newest sneakers feature the same silky satin uppers and leather accents, this time realized in a classic "Silver Metallic" colorway.

Even with the glossy color scheme, it's still very much ballet-worthy. The Taekwondo Mei Ballet keeps its signature straps, which can be swapped out for some silkier ones. At the same time, it is also still very much a Taekwondo model at heart, having brought the sneaker's signature slim, flat-soled vibe (sculptural rubber outsoles included) into its ballerina era.

adidas

We've seen many versions of the adidas Taekwondo Mei Ballet, including summer-ready woven pairs and classic leather iterations. But the satin ballet sneakers are by far the daintiest of them all.

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It's no surprise to see the burgundy ones have already sold out. Good news, though: the new "Silver Metallic" Taekwondo Mei Ballet sneakers are now available on adidas' website for $100.

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