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ASICS Ultimate Dad Sneaker Becomes the Ultimate Mule

Written by Alek Rose in Sneakers
ASICS
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If you have set foot in virtually any major creative hub across the globe over the last few years, you are already intimately familiar with the ASICS GEL-1130. Now, the Japanese sportswear label is proving that the icon still has room to mutate with the ASICS GEL-1130 Mule.

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Originally debuting in 2008 as an accessible, performance-minded stability runner, the silhouette skyrocketed into the frontline of the modern lifestyle scene in recent years, widely championed as the absolute pinnacle of the techy "dad shoe" aesthetic. 

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Leaning all the way into the fashion industry's ongoing obsession with backless ease and hybrid luxury, ASICS has sliced the entire heel collar off this retro runner. From the front, it maintains its complex athletic identity, but from the back, it opts for total slip-on utility.

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Underfoot, the structural integrity remains uncompromised, retaining the exact same full-length tooling and visible GEL technology inserts that made the original runner a global comfort staple.

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Sure, you might be thinking that ASICS is only 2 years late on the “make a sneaker a mule” trend, but what separates this from a gimmick is how carefully the core architecture has been preserved. The open-back silhouette keeps its mesh base and metallic overlays entirely intact and the lacing system remains functional across the forefoot.

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In transforming a highly technical 2000s runner into a backless slide, ASICS delivers an option that looks progressive to onlookers but functions with the absolute ease of a sandal, losing none of the comfort that made the OG so popular.

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