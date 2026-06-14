Vans' Most Artistic Sneaker Takes It to the Paint

Forget skateparks. Vans is in its painter era, splatters included.

The Premium Old Skool 36 Pointer Spreader sneaker is what you'd find on the feet of an artsy painter who stands ten toes down behind a good piece of canvas and a sick ollie. Or at the very least, those who want to look like they do.

Speaking of canvas, the splattered sneaker wears a canvas Jazz Stripe and a matching upper.

As for the paint splatter, Vans took heavy inspiration from Jackson Pollock's "all-over" brush drip-compositions that he became known for within the Abstract Expressionist movement he largely pioneered.

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The rakish splatters extend to the outer edge of the shoe, but the inner foot is left completely clean, adding a level of uniformity to the otherwise raffish sneaker.

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Now, paint splatter is quite the hot commodity within the sneaker space. From Maison Margiela's Paint Replica sneakers to GALLERY DEPT.'s ASICS, intentionally jaunty paint jobs are the cat's meow where cool sneakers are concerned.

Vans is also quite familiar with the inner workings of paint splattered skate shoes, as evidenced by the OTW by Vans x GALLERY DEPT. Authentic sneaker. Now, with the release of the Pointer Spreader Old Skool, Vans seems dead set on solidifying itself in an artist collective of some sort.

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