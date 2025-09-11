The World of Highsnobiety Distilled Into One New York Pop-Up

Highsnobiety New York is a multidimensional experience bringing together the varied creative vices that exist under the Highsnobiety banner, from coffee table books to limited-edition clothing.

At its core is the launch of editor-in-chief Noah Johnson’s first print issue, setting the tone for our next editorial chapter. Featuring a revamped design, the Fall issue dissects the meaning of good clothes and centers around a trio of cover stars: Supreme-affiliated skater Kader, Baltimore hardcore band Turnstile, and Odessa A’zion from the upcoming Marty Supreme movie.

The magazine also features the prized car collection of art world stalwart Larry Warsh, whose art car by Damien Hirst will be on display at our New York pop-up space.

But the Fall Issue isn’t the only new Highsnobiety publication on view. There will be a dedicated book lounge for The Incomplete Vol. 2 – A Guide to Creative Collaborations, Highsnobiety’s latest hardback publication produced in partnership with gestalten.

A new documentary series, Everything Is Streetwear: 20 Years of Stories From the Underground That Went Global, will also be shown via a gallery-style video installation, presenting interviews with key voices in fashion and culture such as Emily Bode, Chris Gibbs, Tremaine Emory, and Ronnie Fieg.

It wouldn’t be a Highsnobiety pop-up without some merch, though. For this New York-themed celebration, we’re launching a curated selection of product capsules that speak directly to the city, including collaborations with I LOVE NY, BAPE, XL Extralight, Camber, Sebago, and Iconic Magazines.

Highsnobiety New York is open to the public from September 11 to September 13, open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. The pop-up space can be found at 45 Grand Street in SoHo.

Swing by to get a coffee from Heven and Sophia Stolz (with support from La Marzocco and La Cabra), participate in a special Sebago lottery for the chance to win limited-edition loafers, and get an IRL look at all the latest projects from Highsnobiety.