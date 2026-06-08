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The More Welly Boot the Better

Written by Tom Barker in Style
Hunter
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There aren’t many situations where a standard welly boot can’t handle the mud. A wet festival is one of those rare occasions.

When thousands of people descend on a single field, determined to dance and camp out for (at the very least) a long weekend, the arrival of rain can spell chaos. If you’ve never seen the photos of Glastonbury’s rainiest years, they’re fantastically entertaining. The solution, in this muddiest of muddy extremes, goes beyond a normal welly.

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Hunter, the 170-year-old rubber boot label that’s already ubiquitous on festival sites, has a new boot directed squarely at the summer’s music-oriented campouts. The Hunter Wader Boot sits somewhere between a tall deep-water fishing boot and its classic shin-grazing welly boot. 

Releasing exclusively via Zalando, the Wader’s waterproof FSC-certified rubber is so expansive that it essentially swallows the entire wearer’s leg. It even has a slight in-built bend at the knee to aid in proper movement. 

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It’s about as tall as a welly boot could ever get, which is great for when the inevitable rain starts crashing down at a festival. But, if you get lucky and manage a full dry weekend, at least you’re safe in the knowledge you have the tallest, funnest boots of the whole campsite. 

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Tom Barker

Tom Barker reports on all things style- and shopping-related. He previously studied at London College of Fashion and worked in London writing for a mix of magazines before moving to Berlin. He is the only known member of Berlin’s Ipswich Town fan club and a proud follower of East Anglia’s biggest team. His other interests include early-2000s British indie music, buying new running gear in the hope of finally completing a half marathon, and hot sauce.

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