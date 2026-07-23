This Weirdly Great Nike Is the Greatest CDG Sneaker That Never Was

Someone at Nike is really into holes lately. First came the “Radical Airflow” range in its All Conditions Gear (ACG) sublabel — running tees, jackets, and shorts, all defined by breezy little perforations — and now, we have a take on the ACG Air Max Goadome Low sneaker that’s quite cheesy.

Swiss cheese, to be exact. Here, the archival Goadome silhouette, released in 2000 and revived in 2025, is refreshed with a leather outer shell punctured by multi-sized holes that expose the upper and inner Air cushioning.

To our eyes, this is the greatest COMME des GARÇONS x Nike collab that never was. Though the Japanese label founded by Rei Kawakubo hasn’t done its own polka-dotted Nike sneaker (yet), it's no stranger to throwing some dots onto other sneakers, including CdG PLAY Chuck Taylors and last year's Repetto ballerina and Mary Jane shoes.

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Interestingly, this isn’t even the first time Nike has out-CdG'd its own CdG partnership in recent memory: the chic, all-black, polka-dotted leather Nike Cortez drop from March was so CdG-coded you’d think Kawakubo was the brains behind them.

But as with the Cortez, this Air Max Goadome Low is all Nike. And increasingly, the Goadome is becoming Nike’s go-to for experimental and elevated takes on the 2000s-era silhouette; it previewed a croc-skin version and an iridescent purple Foamdome design during Paris Fashion Week.

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Coming in both a slick all-black colorway and a more contrasting black-on-brown variety, the holier-than-thou-other-shoes Dot Pack edition of Nike’s Air Max Goadome Low is expected to retail for $180 when it releases in August.

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