No Typo: KENZO x Hunter Is Pretty Ducking Clean

Following a reveal during KENZO's Fall/Winter 2023 presentation, the KENZO x Hunter collaboration is finally here.

Currently up for grabs on KENZO and Hunter's websites, the KENZO x Hunter collection delivers a batch of insanely cool Hunter boots done the NIGO's Kenzo way.

Like KENZO's FW23 apparel, the collaborative boots further play into the "East meets West" spirit with splashes of retro feels, Ivy League flair, and top-notch constructions.

The star of KENZO x Hunter is undoubtedly the duo's thick-soled utilitarian ankle boots, offered in all-black and red /army green colorways (the latter is my personal favorite).

Equipped with equally tasteful mix builds, the duck-boot-inspired shoes round off with nice extra-hefty soles for a chef's kiss finish.

Alongside a women's lace-up boot, the KENZO x Hunter collection closes out with a pair of classic Wellington boots, which sees the 50s rubber classic reintroduced with Hunter's logo and KENZO's unmistakable BOKE flower motif.

1 / 4 KENZO

With many past eras and cultures (including British) informing NIGO's KENZO FW23, the collaborative Wellington is a perfect bow to the partnership's effort.

On the subject of KENZO FW23, the label's apparel stars alongside the KENZO x Hunter boots in visuals — some pieces even stealing the spotlight a bit (cough, cough, the trench coat).

"I might need that trench," one Twitter user commented.

For those wondering, KENZO's clothes — yes, the trench included — and Hunter boots are all now available at KENZO for a one-stop shop.