This Is the First Original Jil Sander PUMA Sneaker In Two Decades

Jil Sander did reveal the next stage of its PUMA partnership during its Fall/Winter 2026 runway show, just not on the catwalk. Simone Bellotti’s second collection as Jil Sander’s creative director was a sharply tailored affair grounded by patent leather dress shoes and scuffed suede boots. No sneakers anywhere in sight.

Until you looked to the front row, where a couple VIP attendees were clad in the first original PUMA x Jil Sander shoe in two decades.

Last season, at Simone Bellotti’s Jil Sander debut show, the two brands officially rekindled their relationship, reviving perhaps the first-ever luxury-sneaker crossover. They brought back a classic by recreating the 1998 PUMA King collaboration, but their FW26 shoe is entirely new.

This latest sneaker is a low-profile mash-up of familiar but throwback PUMA cues.

The wavy sole unit that spills onto the medial side evokes a PUMA Mostro while the all-suede upper has more of a PUMA Speedcat feel, and the toe box comes directly from the PUMA H-Street.

All of PUMA’s modern low-cut classics in a single sneaker. But the muted colorways of brown and cream are unmistakably Jil Sander, translating the luxury label’s effortless stylishness into a slim PUMA.

It’s a distinct meeting of minds that made magic in the past.

“We were the first to conceive of a luxury sneaker,” Jil Sander, the brand’s founder, said in a 2023 interview. “We opened the door to customization, limited editions, glamour sneakers. It was the logical next step for the sports industry.”

While the original Jil Sander x PUMA partnership ceased in the mid-2000s, its influence grew to the point that it’s all but expected that fashion labels and sportswear companies would link up. These collaborations have become constant.

Now Jil Sander and PUMA’s farsighted collaboration is back. And while the new PUMA sneaker arrives in very different circumstances, with Bellotti kickstarting a new Jil Sander era and the luxury sneaker market in a boom, the recipe remains unchanged: Jil Sander’s elegance combines with PUMA’s classic sneaker shapes.

