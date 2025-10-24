Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Aston Martin Tuned up Puma’s Speediest Sneaker

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
puma
PUMA’s Speedcat shoe was already, well, speedy, a streamlined sneaker that’s built a reputation as a track-star and picked up serious pace over the past few years through a string of buzzy collaborations. But this Speedcat has never been speedier.

The Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team has remade the PUMA Speedcat in its own image, re-engineering the low-cut shoe like a British supercar through a stealthily, luxe tune-up.

The shoe that once hugged the pedals of Formula 1 legends like Michael Schumacher has long since traded the track for the street.

Now, it revs back to the paddock, dressed in an all-black mix of perforated leather, suede, and glossy patent Formstrip detailing. 

Aston Martin’s Speedcat is sleek, low to the ground, and quietly powerful, channeling the same artful precision that defines Aston Martin’s automobiles.

Available October 28 for about $120 on PUMA’s website, the Aston Martin Speedcat’s  continues the Y2K sneaker’s revival that’s been amplified by PUMA ambassadors like A$AP Rocky — currently the creative director of PUMA F1 — Dua Lipa, and Emily Ratajkowski. 

The sneaker’s equally comfortable on the runway, previously receiving a similarly fast-looking remix from Ferrari and even inspiring Balenciaga’s own pre-squashed variant.

The Aston Martin edition keeps the shoe’s track-ready legacy in the fast lane, shifting the Speedcat’s newfound relevance into high gear.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
