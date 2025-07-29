Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Original Luxury Flip-Flop Is 80 Years Old & Handmade In Hawaii

Written by Jake Silbert in Sneakers
thisisneverthat
1 / 4

The hubbub around all these insanely expensive designer flip-flops — forget three figures, how about four!? — is unsurprisingly missing any discussion of quality. That's part of the pleasurable indignation being stoked, to be fair: these are the simplest, cheapest shoes imaginable and yet they cost how much?

It's knowingly ridiculous. There's something to be said about a nice sandal and then there's... this.

Shop new arrivals
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And then there's Island Slipper.

Island Slipper has been making the OG luxury flip-flop for nearly 80 years, when Japanese expats opened a sandal factory in mid-'40s Honolulu. To this day, all Island Slipper flip-flops are still made by hand in Hawaii and they're to flip-flops as Birkenstock is to all other sandals.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In fact, it feels a little insulting to call Island Slipper's shoes "flip-flops"; it prefers the term "slipper" because it's more accurate to say that it specializes in softened all-day island shoes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

When we talk luxury flip-flops, this is what we ought to be talking about.

Island Slipper has calmly ridden out the designer flip-flop frenzy from a beachside perch, minding its own business in the way that many family-owned operations tend to do. Its slippers range in price from $130 to $170, which is a steeper cost than your average disposable plastic flip-flop but that's because these handcrafted slippers are not your average disposable plastic flip-flop.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And that's because no one, no designer label or fashion house, is making shoes like this.

Island Slipper's anatomically contoured, slow-made slippers are inherently fashion agnostic — sunny surfer comfort is really the aim — but its intentional process has attracted a host of Japanese collaborators, including street-savvy lines like nonnative, SOPHNET, and Stüssy. Yes, that Stüssy: almost 15 years ago, Island Slipper produced handsome tonal flops for Stüssy Japan.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The influence remains. This very season, Stüssy produced its own leather-strapped and suede-soled flops, the textural balance and heel branding clearly borrowed from Island Slipper's original. It's a Californian thing but also a Hawaiian thing.

That's no matter.

Fashion comes and fashion goes but Island Slipper's truly luxurious flip-flops are eternal.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Port TangerGhaib
$350.00
Available in:
One size
Stone IslandWool Crewneck
$655.00
Available in:
LXL
Maison MargielaReplica
$650.00
Available in:
4344

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Toes Are on the Loose
  • The Flip-Flop Is No Longer Just Funky — It's Fancy
  • At 90 Years Old, This Japanese Bag Brand Is Still Perfecting Its Classics
  • Pop Quiz: Are You Ready for Luxury Fashion's Class of 2026?
  • How a 12-Year-Old A$AP Rocky Song Reawakened a Parisian Luxury Label
What To Read Next
  • In "Roasted Cashew," New Balance's Walking Shoe Goes Nutty Grandpacore
  • The Incredible Genius of Nike's Crocs-Ish Summer Clog
  • The Original Luxury Flip-Flop Is 80 Years Old & Handmade In Hawaii
  • All-Star Style Report: Dressed For (Friendly) Competition
  • These Dr. Martens Are Straight Flames
  • Nike’s “Black Cat” Air Maxes Are as Stealthy as They Are Luxe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now