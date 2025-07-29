The Original Luxury Flip-Flop Is 80 Years Old & Handmade In Hawaii
The hubbub around all these insanely expensive designer flip-flops — forget three figures, how about four!? — is unsurprisingly missing any discussion of quality. That's part of the pleasurable indignation being stoked, to be fair: these are the simplest, cheapest shoes imaginable and yet they cost how much?
It's knowingly ridiculous. There's something to be said about a nice sandal and then there's... this.
And then there's Island Slipper.
Island Slipper has been making the OG luxury flip-flop for nearly 80 years, when Japanese expats opened a sandal factory in mid-'40s Honolulu. To this day, all Island Slipper flip-flops are still made by hand in Hawaii and they're to flip-flops as Birkenstock is to all other sandals.
In fact, it feels a little insulting to call Island Slipper's shoes "flip-flops"; it prefers the term "slipper" because it's more accurate to say that it specializes in softened all-day island shoes.
When we talk luxury flip-flops, this is what we ought to be talking about.
Island Slipper has calmly ridden out the designer flip-flop frenzy from a beachside perch, minding its own business in the way that many family-owned operations tend to do. Its slippers range in price from $130 to $170, which is a steeper cost than your average disposable plastic flip-flop but that's because these handcrafted slippers are not your average disposable plastic flip-flop.
And that's because no one, no designer label or fashion house, is making shoes like this.
Island Slipper's anatomically contoured, slow-made slippers are inherently fashion agnostic — sunny surfer comfort is really the aim — but its intentional process has attracted a host of Japanese collaborators, including street-savvy lines like nonnative, SOPHNET, and Stüssy. Yes, that Stüssy: almost 15 years ago, Island Slipper produced handsome tonal flops for Stüssy Japan.
The influence remains. This very season, Stüssy produced its own leather-strapped and suede-soled flops, the textural balance and heel branding clearly borrowed from Island Slipper's original. It's a Californian thing but also a Hawaiian thing.
That's no matter.
Fashion comes and fashion goes but Island Slipper's truly luxurious flip-flops are eternal.
