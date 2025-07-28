Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Row’s $700 Flip-Flops Were Just the Beginning

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers
the row
1 / 9

Ever since they were first released this Spring, there's been an online frenzy over The Row's nearly $700 Dune flip-flop. But all the pointy memes and newspaper analyses in the world cannot stop customers from lapping up the skimpy sandals.

Well, if you think those consistently sold-out flip-flops are crazy, you need to get a load of the cult-like American brand's $600 adidas-resembling pool slides.

Shop The Row Ama Sandal
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Ama shoe is made entirely of rubber, constructed seamlessly, and available in a black, cherry, or cream colorway. It's a thick, flat, single-strap gummy slide-in with a mere footbed stamp to give away its Olsen origins. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Row wrote the book (and built a billion-dollar company) on understated, minimalist elegance, its pricing largely based on commitments to sourcing the highest quality materials for products.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Nonetheless, with its design this close to adidas' foam Adilette slide, one can't help but smirk at what the Ama slider costs. Some are going as far as calling the rubber sandals rage bait. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

While the Dune is selling out across retailers, the Ama's still something of an underdog and more widely available. Though surely not for long once ultra-wealthy adidas fans learn of The Row's ultra-luxe Adilettes. 

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Port TangerGhaib
$350.00
Available in:
One size
Stone IslandWool Crewneck
$655.00
Available in:
LXL
Maison MargielaReplica
$650.00
Available in:
4344

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Maximilian Migowski
Shopping EditorMax reports on industry trends for Highsnobiety's readers. An aficionado of all things music, fashion, and (pop) culture!
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Biggest Air Max Sneaker Just Got Bolder
  • Jordan Brand Just Took the Hammer Out
  • Toes Are on the Loose
  • The Flip-Flop Is No Longer Just Funky — It's Fancy
  • Forget Getting Rid of Bags: The Row Got Rid of Shoes
What To Read Next
  • Jewelry Is For Sneakers Too
  • One of Nike’s Oldest Shoes Is Staging a Glorious Comeback
  • SAILORR Is Bringing R&B Into the Future
  • The Row’s $700 Flip-Flops Were Just the Beginning
  • A Classic Skate Shoe in a Rugged Firefighter's Jacket
  • Taking an Artisan's Hammer to a Heavy-Duty Watch
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now