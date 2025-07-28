The Row’s $700 Flip-Flops Were Just the Beginning

Ever since they were first released this Spring, there's been an online frenzy over The Row's nearly $700 Dune flip-flop. But all the pointy memes and newspaper analyses in the world cannot stop customers from lapping up the skimpy sandals.

Well, if you think those consistently sold-out flip-flops are crazy, you need to get a load of the cult-like American brand's $600 adidas-resembling pool slides.

The Ama shoe is made entirely of rubber, constructed seamlessly, and available in a black, cherry, or cream colorway. It's a thick, flat, single-strap gummy slide-in with a mere footbed stamp to give away its Olsen origins.

The Row wrote the book (and built a billion-dollar company) on understated, minimalist elegance, its pricing largely based on commitments to sourcing the highest quality materials for products.

Nonetheless, with its design this close to adidas' foam Adilette slide, one can't help but smirk at what the Ama slider costs. Some are going as far as calling the rubber sandals rage bait.

While the Dune is selling out across retailers, the Ama's still something of an underdog and more widely available. Though surely not for long once ultra-wealthy adidas fans learn of The Row's ultra-luxe Adilettes.

