Burgers Made These Beautiful Shoes Possible

Organic Handloom's elegant leather shoes don't exactly scream "hamburger." But if it wasn't for meat byproducts, these delectable little sandals, loafers, and slippers wouldn't exist. And what a shame that'd be. Thank you, burgers!

Though it's not entirely clear as to what specific element of the "meat industry" Organic Handloom sources its skins from — they apparently come from both American and Japan, apparently — you can tell that these aren't exactly off-cuts. Quality is this brand's recipe.

Organic Handloom began in earnest earlier this year, debuting with traditional-looking, snub-nosed leather shoes. Mary Janes, lace-up boots, fur-trimmed loafers, gurkha sandals, and seamless slides are all on the menu and all produced in the historic shoemaking city of Shizuoka.

But whereas local footwear peers like Recipe and RAYMAR are inclined toward classic, even old-timey shapes, Organic Handloom hits a sweet spot. Its shoes may borrow from heritage shapes but the end product is agelessly stylish, sliding into the same clunky-cool niche occupied by trend-agnostic makers like Aurora and, dare I say, Birkenstock.

I mean, what is the Boston if not the template for all good grandpa clogs?

Organic Handloom even ends up of a piece with Hender Scheme, which has a habit of reframing new-school shapes with old-school craft.

With their rotund, slightly squashed silhouettes, Organic Handloom's take on the gardening clog and buckled loafer feel refreshingly, er, organic, their fabrication selling them as much as their forms.

And selling them is right: at several international stockists, Organic Handloom's appreciably priced shoes —all priced under $200 — are selling like hotcakes. Or hamburgers.

