Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

All Hail Jack Black, the King of Shit Shorts

Written by Tayler Willson in Style

It’s been quite the year for Jack Black, hasn’t it?

Following the release of the Kung Fu Panda TV series back in February (mega stuff, by the way), Highsnobiety gave the 53 year old the acclaimed title of “The Master of Bad Tees,” after he was spotted for the umpteenth time in his now-signature space kitten tee.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Presumably he was so chuffed with the award that Nacho himself upped the stakes by boarding the shit shorts game too — a point proven by the wild all-weather ensemble he was spotted wearing (alongside a creepy wizard mural) in Los Angeles last weekend.

First things first: I’ve nothing against Black’s penchant for bad shit, quite the opposite, in fact. For someone to remain loyal to such a wild and chaotic vibe through thick and thin deserves recognition. So, consider yourself recognised, Jack.

Naturally, this isn’t the first time he’s been spotted wearing bad shorts.

Arguably his most outrageous pair to-date are those that bear an all-over print of Alice in Wonderland’s Cheshire Cat, which retail for a mere $34.50 from Ravewonderland, if you were interested.

Spotted on countless occasions, these truly wild shorts have been paired with some of Black’s best shit tees, including one bearing a chimpanzee’s face, a kitten sinking a large ship, and, everyone’s favorite, a candid portrait of a leopard.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Black’s style is eclectic, to say the least. Many readers will likely be questioning whether he has any style at all, but let me put this straight: he’s the king of personal style.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Seemingly there are no rules for Black, who stars in the new Weird: The Al Yankovic Story movie. For him, it’s Merrell Jungle Mocs, a safari hat, bad shorts, and shit tees until the cows come home. And, you know what, we wouldn’t have it any other way. Stay out, cows.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
Carhartt WIPMarfa Hoodie Misty Sage
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
VEJA x BerlinMen's Calf Leather Minotaur Beige
$165.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Marine SerreOrganic Cotton Ribbed Boxers Beige
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Retro Running Shoe as an Homage to Italian Football Excellence (EXCLUSIVE)
  • These "Black Cat" Jordan 4s Are a Different Kind of Jumpman Feline
  • Another Legendary "Black Cat" Jordan Sneaker Leaps Back into the Game
  • The Best High-Quality Blank Sweats in Streetwear And Beyond
  • When the Mountains Call, Black Crows Answers—Let the Hunt Begin
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now