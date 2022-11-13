All Hail Jack Black, the King of Shit Shorts

It’s been quite the year for Jack Black, hasn’t it?

Following the release of the Kung Fu Panda TV series back in February (mega stuff, by the way), Highsnobiety gave the 53 year old the acclaimed title of “The Master of Bad Tees,” after he was spotted for the umpteenth time in his now-signature space kitten tee.

Presumably he was so chuffed with the award that Nacho himself upped the stakes by boarding the shit shorts game too — a point proven by the wild all-weather ensemble he was spotted wearing (alongside a creepy wizard mural) in Los Angeles last weekend.

First things first: I’ve nothing against Black’s penchant for bad shit, quite the opposite, in fact. For someone to remain loyal to such a wild and chaotic vibe through thick and thin deserves recognition. So, consider yourself recognised, Jack.

Naturally, this isn’t the first time he’s been spotted wearing bad shorts.

Arguably his most outrageous pair to-date are those that bear an all-over print of Alice in Wonderland’s Cheshire Cat, which retail for a mere $34.50 from Ravewonderland, if you were interested.

Spotted on countless occasions, these truly wild shorts have been paired with some of Black’s best shit tees, including one bearing a chimpanzee’s face, a kitten sinking a large ship, and, everyone’s favorite, a candid portrait of a leopard.

Black’s style is eclectic, to say the least. Many readers will likely be questioning whether he has any style at all, but let me put this straight: he’s the king of personal style.

Seemingly there are no rules for Black, who stars in the new Weird: The Al Yankovic Story movie. For him, it’s Merrell Jungle Mocs, a safari hat, bad shorts, and shit tees until the cows come home. And, you know what, we wouldn’t have it any other way. Stay out, cows.