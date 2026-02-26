These are the Rolls-Royce of Motocross Goggles

For its first motocross goggles, Jacques Marie Mage developed adaptive airflow channels to keep motocross riders cool, an integrated sweat-management system, and high-definition lenses that seamlessly interchange through a rapid-lock mechanism.

It’s uncharacteristically high-tech stuff for a company best known for four-figure acetate sunglasses carefully handmade in Japan using a process that demands over 300 steps. Sometimes, this exacting, traditional process means some JMM shades take over five months to produce.

But this surprise move into motocross gear isn’t JMM expanding into a new product area.

The Californian brand has gone to the effort of developing fully functional motocross goggles as a one-off treat for its loyal customers, a fun novelty from one of the world’s finest eyewear makers.

The JMM AFTERBURNER moto glasses released in black and burgundy as part of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection.

There are only 50 pairs per colorway, each edition numbered on the front and priced at $449, considerably cheaper than most JMM glasses and considerably more expensive than professional-tier motocross goggles, which rarely go above the $150 mark. You must visit one of JMM’s opulent stores (or “galleries” as the brand prefers to call them) to grab a set, since they’re not hitting the website.

This time of year, luxury sports goggles are plentiful. Everyone from Miu Miu to Saint Laurent to Gucci has been busy collaborating on high-end ski goggles in line with the opening of Europe’s ski slopes, but JMM, as always, has different plans. Instead, it’s catering to the underserved niche of moneyed motocross riders.

