Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Inside Jacques Marie Mage’s Temple to Acetate Excellence

Written by Tom Barker in Design

Nestled into one of the Victorian red brick buildings on Chiltern Street, Jacques Marie Mage’s brand new London store looks like it could have been there for hundreds of years. And, thanks to the work of French interior designer Jacques Garcia, that’s the point.

“Jacques is one of the only architects and interior designers in the world that can create spaces that feel like they've existed for 200 to 300 years, and at the same time are completely modern and highly intimate,” says Jacques Marie Mage (JMM) founder and creative director Jérôme Mage in a statement about his latest store. 

Shop Jacques Marie Mage
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

“So, really, he has the same approach to designing spaces that I have with designing glasses.”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Officially named the “London Chiltern Gallery”, the new retail space has a maroon red exterior with a white engraved pillar in the centre between two large windows. And this color scheme extends onto the inside.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Maroon walls permeate the space alongside furnishings produced by Paris-based furniture design firm Hervet Manufacturier. There’s also a multi-piece painting by Canadian artist and musician Andy Dixon, entitled Vanitas Vision, covering a large portion of the walls. (“I've been wanting to work with Andy for years,” says Mage. “He creates modern pieces that are deeply informed by a historical perspective.”)

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It’s an opulent-looking space that takes cues from the traditional aesthetic of old-world gentlemen’s clubs. And this moneyed ambience helps it blend into its surroundings, the store being directly opposite storied celebrity hangout Chiltern Firehouse and on a famously high-end highstreet.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Inside the store, JMM’s signature eyewear is on offer, all handmade by artisans in Japan and Italy. Plus, there are leather goods, jewelry, finely curated artifacts, and what the brand describes as “exceptional objects”.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The London Chiltern Gallery is one of a series of JMM stores set to open worldwide following last year’s 10th anniversary celebrations. Alongside this London location, another in Milan has opened its doors, soon to be followed by similar “galleries” in Paris, Tokyo, and New York.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Levi's x UNDERCOVERPinnacle Type II Trucker Jacket
$545.00
Available in:
MLXL
Multiple colors
Gustaf WestmanChunky Cup
$70.00
Available in:
One size
The North Face x Cecilie BahnsenMountain Short
$660.00
Available in:
XXSLXL

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • ICYMI: Inside Lagavulin and Connor McKnight's NYFW Grand Finale
    • Culture
    • sponsored
  • “Love, Chuck” Is An Ode to the OG Sole-Mate
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • The Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • adidas' Premium German-Made Shoe Is Surprisingly JJJJound-Free
    • Sneakers
  • First, Bottega Veneta Made Its Own Timbs. Now, Timberland Made Its Own Bottegas
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • The Denim Jordan 4 Sneaker Looks Good in Its Jumpman Jeans
    • Sneakers
  • Inside Jacques Marie Mage’s Temple to Acetate Excellence
    • Design
  • Is the World Ready for the Return of Marithé + François Girbaud?
    • Style
  • With Converse's New Chuck, Another Dressy Sneaker Hybrid Slithers Into View
    • Sneakers
  • Workout Gear Has Never Looked Swaggier. So, We Tested 10 of the Coolest Brands Doing It
    • Style
  • Buckle Up: Needles’ Rugged Wallabee Comes With Its Own Belt
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now