How to Make Oakley's Ski Gear a Luxury? Make It Miu Miu (EXCLUSIVE)

Oakley’s top-of-the-line ski accessories have entered Miu Miu’s world. Revealed exclusively by Highsnobiety, Miu Miu and Oakley's debut partnership is ski gear but smarter.

Miu Miu’s interventions in Oakley’s original designs are subtle. This two-piece collaboration is anchored by a pair of Oakley’s oversized Line M ski goggles, fitted with a contrast-boosting PRIZM lens to better see contours in snow, and now wearing Miu Miu’s logo both on their rimless lenses and on the side of the elastic strap. Then, Oakley’s MOD 1 MIPS helmet is rendered dark grey and stamped with the Italian luxury label’s logo on the front at the wearer’s forehead.

It’s an uncomplicated and unexpected meeting of worlds, available from Miu Miu’s website and stores from November 17.. Oakley brings its slick silhouettes informed by top-tier technology and Miu Miu gives it all an elegantly slight makeover.

Monochrome colors makes the affair feel that much more mature, though Miu Miu’s logo makes it obvious that these are considered luxury products.

Oakley already had these shapes dialed in and Miu Miu knows better than to mess with success.

Miu Miu’s quiet yet quality approach to luxury fashion now informs the greater industry at large. You can find its influence in worldwide shifts as disparate as the omnipresent low-profile sneaker and celeb-heavy push for “librarian” glasses. The power lies in how Miu Miu appropriates seemingly normal staples.

When Miu Miu partners with heritage labels like Levi's and New Balance, it doesn't so much reinvent as refine, honing established shapes into fresh forms. In Miu Miu’s own collections, “ordinary” items are rendered special through recontextualization, with approachable grey fleeces and drizzler jackets granted intelligent new life through understated tweaks. Their tone-on-tone logos and loose-but-not-huge cuts are reflective of classic clothes in classic silhouettes that one reaches for when tired of trend.

Of course, Miu Miu doesn't follow trend, it shapes them; hence why it's perpetually the world’s hottest brand.

Oakley already produced ski gear for Miu Miu sibling label Prada but now it enters Miu Miu's separately stylish universe

