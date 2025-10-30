What Does Gucci Know About Ski Gear? (EXCLUSIVE)

Gucci is trying its hand at creating ski gear, and it’s starting at the peak. Gucci Altitude is not only the house’s first winter sportswear collection built entirely in-house, but an ambitious entry point into real-deal skiwear.

Where previous Gucci collections were focused on après-ski, this one is proper performance apparel.

The Italian luxury label isn’t merely monogramming a few shell jackets, either. It’s devising specialty finishings suitable for the slopes, some of which are entirely new to Gucci’s practice.

Breathable 3-layer membranes and water-resistant finishes provide as much utility as anything coming from a conventional outdoors brand, while nifty little details like ski-pass pockets and touchscreen interiors demonstrate the breadth of thought at play.

This is not just skiwear gone Gucci but Gucci gone skiwear.

Of course, that means that the monogram is very much sitting pretty. From the waterproof jackets to the actual skis — the latter part of Gucci’s longstanding HEAD collaboration, which began with tennis gear — Gucci’s logo motif is all but the focal point of Gucci Altitude. Aside from the ski gear of it all, of course.

This new line is a move befitting of Demna, Gucci's new creative director who previously introduced skiwear to Balenciaga. However, the subversive Georgian had no hand in this debut collection, it being made prior to his Gucci hiring.

Gucci may be blazing its own trail down the slopes, but it’s also following a well-trod backcountry previously explored by peers like FENDI, which has been engineering ski apparel for a decade, and that got a big boost of publicity through SKIMS' instant sell-out The North Face collaboration last year.

And this isn't entirely new terrain for the Italian house either. Previously, Gucci dabbled with casual ski gear. Then, it ventured out with The North Face. Now, Gucci is assured enough to achieve the black diamond of ski gear: hardwearing gear as tough as it is luxe.

