Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike Just Bottled NYC Nightlife in a Moody Skate Sneaker

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

It’s fair to say Nike’s Dunk Low is a sneaker everyone knows. It’s been reimagined in just about every colorway and still manages to slap, especially when it leans into those moody tones.

Enter the new “College Grey and Cave Stone” version.

shop nike

This pair is a love letter to downtown NYC, especially that sweet spot where Bleecker meets Bowery. The mix of College Grey and Cave Stone leather lands that gritty, after-dark aesthetic, part nightlife, part art kid, and all New York attitude.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

No matter your New Yorker status, this Dunk Low keeps the silhouette we’ve all come to rely on, with extra playfulness thrown in, of course. Custom insoles, a sharp font, and those layered textures instantly transport you to the blocks between West Village and Lower Manhattan.

NIKE
1 / 3

The Dunk’s secret sauce has always been authenticity. This one doesn’t chase hype or overplay nostalgia; it just settles in and does what New York does best, keeps it real. 

Whether you’re stomping city blocks or just want a pair with actual history baked in, this Dunk Low stays true to its roots.

shop nike dunk low

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping and subscribe to Shopper for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • From Nike to Salomon, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • Nike’s Wax-Sealed Jordan Sneaker Is Too Luxe for Its Own Good
  • Nike’s Crazy-Clean Running Shoe Craves Stability
  • Jacquemus' Take on Nike's Soccer Sneaker Is Pain au Chic
  • Nike’s Dark Air Force 1 Sneaker Is Secretly a Denim Dream
What To Read Next
  • Nike Just Bottled NYC Nightlife in a Moody Skate Sneaker
  • From Nike to Salomon, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • Even New Balance’s Freshest Trail Sandal Has Its Grey Days
  • When Did the Weirdest Brand In Running Get so Good?
  • adidas’ Demure Ballet Flat Was a Tennis Sneaker in Its Past Life
  • We've Reached Peak Double-Knee Pant
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now