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Kith’s Knicks-Flavored Air Max Is Bigger Than the Game

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Kith
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How do you celebrate going to the NBA finals for the first time in over 50 years? With a custom Knicks Air Max 95, duh.

To celebrate the Knicks' historic playoff run, Kith and Nike freaked a Swoosh classic and turned it into a wearable ode to the good ol' Knickerbockers. Yes, that is the Knicks government name.

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The pigskin suede upper starts us off with some standard Air Max energy that quickly descends into Knicks mania with orange lace loops and a blue jumbo air bubble at the rear.

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At the heel, the Air Max 95 wears a dual-branded "Kith Air" logo split by a Knicks' Orange Swoosh. Elsewhere, the Knicks-coded sneaker follows the established Air Max 95 code of conduct with gradient paneling, designed to resemble muscle fibers.

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Nike rounds it out with black laces and reflective side paneling. It's a simple shoe beefed up to show some subtle NYC pride.

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The Knicks' Air Max 95 will be available June 10 on the Kith app for $220, that is, if Mr. Chalamet leaves any for the rest of us. The only person who reps the Knicks harder than Timothée is Spike Lee

Between the two of them, they probably have more Knicks gear than the players themselves. No shade, Mr. Towns.

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In any case, Knicks in four!

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Tayler Adigun

Tayler Adigun is a style and beauty writer covering the intersections of fashion and culture. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Howard University and a Master of Journalism degree from the University of Maryland. Tayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game. She loves TikTok and spends an embarrassing amount of time scrolling through it.

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