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Even New Balance’s Freshest Trail Sandal Has Its Grey Days

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Every New Balance shoe has its grey days, even the brand's Fresh Foam Hierro sandal. After all, it is the brand's signature color.

The Fresh Foam sandal, also known as the HIESV1, may have missed the official Grey Days festivities in May. But when you're a New Balance model, any day can be Grey Day. And the hybrid sandal chose today to dress up in the famous "Raincloud" look.

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The "Raincloud" scheme became popular with the original 2002R "Protection Pack" collection, and has since produced other good-looking grey New Balances like the 2010 dad shoes and, now, the HIESV1. The sandal features a greyed-out mesh and suede upper, patterned straps, and chunky soles finished with Vibram rubber.

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The Fresh Foam Hierro is basically the return of the Niobium Concept sandals, which received spins from Snow Peak and Tokyo Design Studio in the past. They look the same, hybrid summer trail shoe vibes and all.

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With New Balance basically bringing the model back for the masses, let's hope the mule versions make a comeback, too.

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For now, we have the sandal-mule form to enjoy. Speaking of which, the grey Fresh Foam Hierro sandal is now up for grabs on New Balance Japan's website for 18,920 yen, which is around $118.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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