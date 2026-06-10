Converse Adds a Zesty Twist to Its Most Recognizable Shoe

We’re not gonna sit here and introduce the Converse All Star, we don’t have to. It’s one of the most recognizable shoes going, a true icon that’s been everywhere from punk shows to gallery openings and back again. What we will introduce is its snazzy new colors.

The orange in particular is one to write home about.

While the black on white will always be the crowd favorite, Converse has never shied away from dropping a few wildcards into the mix. And with summer in play, what better time to go bold?

That’s always been part of Converse’s magic: a brand that’s managed to stay relevant decade after decade, simply by knowing when to throw a little fun with the formula.

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Enter the All Star LGC, a slightly upgraded, more comfortable take on the OG. It’s as reliable as they come, office appropriate, OOO-approved, and just as ready for a rooftop as it is for a coffee run.

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These aren’t just new colors; they’re a reminder that sometimes the best classics are the ones willing to let loose and not take themselves too seriously.

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