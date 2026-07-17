The Only Safe Lettuce is Jaden Smith’s Lettuce Loafer

In a moment of explosively contagious cyclospora outbreaks, the only lettuce safe for human consumption is… Lettuce Loafer.

Or, to call it by its full name: the Christian Louboutin Einsnail On The Feet Dandydeco.

That’s a whole lot of words for what is essentially a certified Salad Shoe, one of the best pieces from the brand’s surprisingly good Fall/Winter 2026 men’s collection — the first under the creative direction of Jaden Smith.

For those who missed the news of the musician and boxed-water-hawking son of Will and Jada Pinkett joining the Parisian fashion house last September, just know that he and Mr. Louboutin himself got on immediately. “We have the same enthusiasm and curiosity when we have creative discussions. There is always this kind of ping-pong between us,” Louboutin told us. “It’s really our common language. The inspiration can come from everywhere.”

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You should also know that Smith has been wearing the iconic red-bottomed shoes since he was 7, and he once tweeted: “Natural things that are real and touchable are important, like non-digital physical trees and mountains.”

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While the realistically molded lettuce leaves — and jeweled snail brooch — on this particular loafer aren’t, in fact, real (much to the relief of anyone trying to avoid explosive diarrhea), it is supremely touchable and signals the odd but appealing vision Smith has brought to the legacy label.

Though he might’ve gone for maximalism with other shoes in the collection, like the literally drippy Motel Trapman, it’s his Einsnail On The Feet Dandydeco (and the companion Dandelion Veggie velvet slipper with a hand-embroidered artichoke) that feel most emblematic of what we can expect from his creative direction.

There’s a deceptive simplicity to the shoe, given that, sans lettuce, it might look like any other black patent calf-leather loafer. That’s the point. It can feel like shoe design lately falls into two piles: the “elevated basic” variety, wherein fashion brands upgrade mass-market styles with luxury materials, or the “freakiest footwear possible” camp, filled with toe-baring shoes, sneaker-loafers, and the like.

With nearly every size of these absurd little $1,890 Lettuce Loafers already sold out online, it’s clear that there’s an appetite for what Smith is serving. And no ill after-effects, to boot.

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