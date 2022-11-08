Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
At the 2022 CFDA Awards, Celebrity Style Put the Black in Black Tie

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Style

The celebrity outfits at last night's CFDA Awards proved why black is fashion's favorite color. As the industry's brightest flocked to Cipriani South Street to fête American designers, it seemed everyone got the memo: black is back.

By now, it's kind of cliché: the light-absorbing hue, elegant and universally flattering, has always signaled refinement and taste. And while some might find it drab, red carpet style at the CFDA Awards showed us all that the enduring color doesn't have to be a bore.

From Janelle Monae to Julia Fox, attendees put the "black" in Black Tie. Ahead, the best, mostly black celebrity style at the 2022 CFDA Awards.

Brandon Blackwood

Brandon Blackwood, nominated for American Accessories Designer of the Year, was a vision in a classic black suit adorned with Schiaparelli's mind-bending trompe l'oeil flowers.

Moses Sumney

Musician Moses Sumney made a case for Very Big Pants, courtesy of Menswear Designer of the Year nominee Willy Chavarria.

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe, ever the experimentalist, donned a voluminous Thom Browne coat, complete with a bustle at the back. Don't miss the diamanté Hector bag and high heels perched atop faux alphabet blocks.

Raisa Flowers

Makeup artist Raisa Flowers was a gothic dream in custom Robert Wun, topped off with a sharp bob that rivaled Anna Wintour's.

Julia Fox

Julia Fox's little black dress was anything but classic. By emerging Italian brand Valerievi, the daring gown featured a giant cut-out at the torso, all the better to show off a matching underwear set. As for Fox's silvery hair? "This is a love letter to getting older," fashion's favorite provocateur said.

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson

Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson opted for the unconventional, donning a tube dress with a flared, hooped hem by Bad Binch TongTong.

Patti Wilson

Stylist Patti Wilson accepted the Media Award in honor of Eugenia Shepphard in head-to-toe Schiaparelli, gold-toed boots included.

Carly Mark

Any guesses as to whom Puppets and Puppets designer Carly Mark wore? Her own brand, of course. The American Emerging Designer nominee opted for a black lace body stocking paired with a wide-shouldered coat and Puppets and Puppets' ever-popular Cookie bag.

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith's Thom Browne suit looked perfectly undone styled over extra-long shirt sleeves.

Drake

Drake, at the CFDA Awards? The rapper made an unexpected appearance in black velvet.

